Hindoostan Mills Ltd Key Ratios

208.95
(1.78%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

4.49

4.5

Op profit growth

-911.5

-109.99

EBIT growth

-242.58

-119.83

Net profit growth

-268.21

-123.19

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.54

-0.84

8.81

EBIT margin

3.89

-2.85

15.04

Net profit margin

2.88

-1.79

8.07

RoCE

4.5

-3.14

RoNW

0.84

-0.49

RoA

0.83

-0.49

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

17.47

0

46.27

Dividend per share

7.5

5

10

Cash EPS

-10.82

-36.5

35.95

Book value per share

559.31

549.39

566.27

Valuation ratios

P/E

14.25

0

P/CEPS

-22.99

-9.41

P/B

0.44

0.62

EV/EBIDTA

4.43

43.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

46.75

-52.61

24.28

Tax payout

-24.84

-0.52

-12.6

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.23

52.67

Inventory days

70.41

74.15

Creditor days

-20.36

-19.71

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-53.95

41.18

-11,386.61

Net debt / equity

-0.01

-0.01

-0.15

Net debt / op. profit

-0.14

1.17

-1.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-64.75

-71.88

-65.69

Employee costs

-8.23

-7.83

-6.44

Other costs

-20.46

-21.12

-19.04

