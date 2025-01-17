Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
4.49
4.5
Op profit growth
-911.5
-109.99
EBIT growth
-242.58
-119.83
Net profit growth
-268.21
-123.19
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.54
-0.84
8.81
EBIT margin
3.89
-2.85
15.04
Net profit margin
2.88
-1.79
8.07
RoCE
4.5
-3.14
RoNW
0.84
-0.49
RoA
0.83
-0.49
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
17.47
0
46.27
Dividend per share
7.5
5
10
Cash EPS
-10.82
-36.5
35.95
Book value per share
559.31
549.39
566.27
Valuation ratios
P/E
14.25
0
P/CEPS
-22.99
-9.41
P/B
0.44
0.62
EV/EBIDTA
4.43
43.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
46.75
-52.61
24.28
Tax payout
-24.84
-0.52
-12.6
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.23
52.67
Inventory days
70.41
74.15
Creditor days
-20.36
-19.71
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-53.95
41.18
-11,386.61
Net debt / equity
-0.01
-0.01
-0.15
Net debt / op. profit
-0.14
1.17
-1.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-64.75
-71.88
-65.69
Employee costs
-8.23
-7.83
-6.44
Other costs
-20.46
-21.12
-19.04
