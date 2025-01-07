iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindoostan Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

219
(4.29%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

103.74

65.24

141.07

164.99

yoy growth (%)

59

-53.75

-14.49

4.99

Raw materials

-67.6

-42.64

-98.76

-112.54

As % of sales

65.16

65.36

70

68.2

Employee costs

-14.34

-10.26

-15.86

-19.14

As % of sales

13.82

15.73

11.24

11.6

Other costs

-19.59

-15.72

-26.17

-31.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.88

24.1

18.55

18.98

Operating profit

2.2

-3.39

0.27

1.98

OPM

2.12

-5.2

0.19

1.2

Depreciation

-5.35

-4.93

-5.87

-12.35

Interest expense

-0.14

-0.85

-1.2

-2.34

Other income

2.63

2.7

2.29

2.13

Profit before tax

-0.66

-6.47

-4.51

-10.58

Taxes

-2.59

0

0.01

0.03

Tax rate

390.98

0

-0.31

-0.34

Minorities and other

0

10.19

-1.6

0

Adj. profit

-3.26

3.72

-6.1

-10.55

Exceptional items

0

13.42

0

-0.03

Net profit

-3.26

17.14

-6.1

-10.59

yoy growth (%)

-119.03

-380.61

-42.31

-20.75

NPM

-3.14

26.27

-4.33

-6.41

