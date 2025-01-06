Hindoostan Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.66
-6.47
-4.51
-10.58
Depreciation
-5.35
-4.93
-5.87
-12.35
Tax paid
-2.59
0
0.01
0.03
Working capital
-2.95
5.87
-3.38
-4.72
Other operating items
Operating
-11.56
-5.53
-13.75
-27.62
Capital expenditure
1.32
0.07
-8.75
1.07
Free cash flow
-10.24
-5.46
-22.5
-26.55
Equity raised
114.3
80.03
103.99
136.98
Investing
7.07
5.66
-0.66
0.05
Financing
2.35
-9.09
1.94
4.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
113.47
71.14
82.77
115.08
