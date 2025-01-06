iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindoostan Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

210
(-2.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Hindoo. Mills FINANCIALS

Cash Flow
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.66

-6.47

-4.51

-10.58

Depreciation

-5.35

-4.93

-5.87

-12.35

Tax paid

-2.59

0

0.01

0.03

Working capital

-2.95

5.87

-3.38

-4.72

Other operating items

Operating

-11.56

-5.53

-13.75

-27.62

Capital expenditure

1.32

0.07

-8.75

1.07

Free cash flow

-10.24

-5.46

-22.5

-26.55

Equity raised

114.3

80.03

103.99

136.98

Investing

7.07

5.66

-0.66

0.05

Financing

2.35

-9.09

1.94

4.61

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

113.47

71.14

82.77

115.08

