Hindoostan Mills Ltd Share Price

214.3
(-0.19%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open219.95
  • Day's High219.95
  • 52 Wk High411
  • Prev. Close214.7
  • Day's Low212
  • 52 Wk Low 195.25
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value261.45
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)35.57
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindoostan Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

219.95

Prev. Close

214.7

Turnover(Lac.)

2.4

Day's High

219.95

Day's Low

212

52 Week's High

411

52 Week's Low

195.25

Book Value

261.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

35.57

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hindoostan Mills Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindoostan Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindoostan Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.47%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.47%

Non-Promoter- 0.11%

Institutions: 0.11%

Non-Institutions: 39.40%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindoostan Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.66

1.66

1.66

1.66

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

48.47

47.18

53.94

57.1

Net Worth

50.13

48.84

55.6

58.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

103.74

65.24

141.07

164.99

yoy growth (%)

59

-53.75

-14.49

4.99

Raw materials

-67.6

-42.64

-98.76

-112.54

As % of sales

65.16

65.36

70

68.2

Employee costs

-14.34

-10.26

-15.86

-19.14

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.66

-6.47

-4.51

-10.58

Depreciation

-5.35

-4.93

-5.87

-12.35

Tax paid

-2.59

0

0.01

0.03

Working capital

-2.95

5.87

-3.38

-4.72

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59

-53.75

-14.49

4.99

Op profit growth

-164.8

-1,351.47

-86.3

-506.64

EBIT growth

-90.83

69.54

-59.77

-17.72

Net profit growth

-119.03

-380.61

-42.31

-20.75

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

143.52

105.59

100.18

96.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

143.52

105.59

100.18

96.37

Other Operating Income

3.09

1.83

2.61

1.97

Other Income

1.74

2.06

3.3

8.09

View Annually Results

Hindoostan Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindoostan Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sujal Shah

Independent Director

B V Ponjuani

Joint Managing Director

Khushaal Thackersey

Independent Director

Amol Pradyurnna Vora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kaushik N Kapasi

Joint Managing Director

Abhimanyu J Thackersey

Independent Director

Geeta J. Palan

Independent Director

Anant P. Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindoostan Mills Ltd

Summary

Hindoostan Mills Limited, (Formerly known and incorporated in 1873 as Sirdar Carbonic Gas Company Ltd) under the leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji stands as a testament to excellence in the textile and engineering industries. The Company is one of the oldest textile companies in India manufacturing cotton and blended greige and processed fabrics of the highest quality which are sold in domestic and export markets. It has an integrated manufacturing facility for yarns and fabrics which helps us serve unique customer requirement.Born under the visionary leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji as Hindustan Spinning and Weaving Mills, the journey has been one of constant innovation and unwavering commitment to quality. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of textiles primarily in India. It offers cotton woven and synthetic blended fabrics, and cotton yarn. Their extensive collection includes fabrics in 100% Cotton , Cotton blends, Polyester blends, Viscose, Modal, Tencel, 100% Linen and Linen blends Cotton Lycra, Poly Lycra, Cotton and Viscose slubs, Cotton and PC mlange, Yarn dyed etc. Weaves include Plain, Twills, Drills, Ducks, Satins, Herringbones, Double Cloth, Corduroy and all kinds of Dobby designs. In addition to the regular fabrics, it has a small set up exclusively for running Technical and Industrial fabrics like Carbon, Aramid etc. In addition, the product portfolio includes shirting, bottom wear, industrial and work wear, and also wider width fabrics use
Company FAQs

What is the Hindoostan Mills Ltd share price today?

The Hindoostan Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is ₹35.57 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindoostan Mills Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindoostan Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is ₹195.25 and ₹411 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindoostan Mills Ltd?

Hindoostan Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.61%, 3 Years at -10.62%, 1 Year at -43.42%, 6 Month at -40.13%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -1.24%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindoostan Mills Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.48 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 39.40 %

