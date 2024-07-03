SectorTextiles
Open₹219.95
Prev. Close₹214.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹219.95
Day's Low₹212
52 Week's High₹411
52 Week's Low₹195.25
Book Value₹261.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)35.57
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.66
1.66
1.66
1.66
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
48.47
47.18
53.94
57.1
Net Worth
50.13
48.84
55.6
58.76
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
103.74
65.24
141.07
164.99
yoy growth (%)
59
-53.75
-14.49
4.99
Raw materials
-67.6
-42.64
-98.76
-112.54
As % of sales
65.16
65.36
70
68.2
Employee costs
-14.34
-10.26
-15.86
-19.14
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.66
-6.47
-4.51
-10.58
Depreciation
-5.35
-4.93
-5.87
-12.35
Tax paid
-2.59
0
0.01
0.03
Working capital
-2.95
5.87
-3.38
-4.72
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59
-53.75
-14.49
4.99
Op profit growth
-164.8
-1,351.47
-86.3
-506.64
EBIT growth
-90.83
69.54
-59.77
-17.72
Net profit growth
-119.03
-380.61
-42.31
-20.75
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
143.52
105.59
100.18
96.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
143.52
105.59
100.18
96.37
Other Operating Income
3.09
1.83
2.61
1.97
Other Income
1.74
2.06
3.3
8.09
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sujal Shah
Independent Director
B V Ponjuani
Joint Managing Director
Khushaal Thackersey
Independent Director
Amol Pradyurnna Vora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kaushik N Kapasi
Joint Managing Director
Abhimanyu J Thackersey
Independent Director
Geeta J. Palan
Independent Director
Anant P. Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindoostan Mills Ltd
Summary
Hindoostan Mills Limited, (Formerly known and incorporated in 1873 as Sirdar Carbonic Gas Company Ltd) under the leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji stands as a testament to excellence in the textile and engineering industries. The Company is one of the oldest textile companies in India manufacturing cotton and blended greige and processed fabrics of the highest quality which are sold in domestic and export markets. It has an integrated manufacturing facility for yarns and fabrics which helps us serve unique customer requirement.Born under the visionary leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji as Hindustan Spinning and Weaving Mills, the journey has been one of constant innovation and unwavering commitment to quality. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of textiles primarily in India. It offers cotton woven and synthetic blended fabrics, and cotton yarn. Their extensive collection includes fabrics in 100% Cotton , Cotton blends, Polyester blends, Viscose, Modal, Tencel, 100% Linen and Linen blends Cotton Lycra, Poly Lycra, Cotton and Viscose slubs, Cotton and PC mlange, Yarn dyed etc. Weaves include Plain, Twills, Drills, Ducks, Satins, Herringbones, Double Cloth, Corduroy and all kinds of Dobby designs. In addition to the regular fabrics, it has a small set up exclusively for running Technical and Industrial fabrics like Carbon, Aramid etc. In addition, the product portfolio includes shirting, bottom wear, industrial and work wear, and also wider width fabrics use
Read More
The Hindoostan Mills Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹214.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is ₹35.57 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is 0 and 0.82 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindoostan Mills Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindoostan Mills Ltd is ₹195.25 and ₹411 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Hindoostan Mills Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -0.61%, 3 Years at -10.62%, 1 Year at -43.42%, 6 Month at -40.13%, 3 Month at 5.31% and 1 Month at -1.24%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.