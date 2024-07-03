Hindoostan Mills Ltd Summary

Hindoostan Mills Limited, (Formerly known and incorporated in 1873 as Sirdar Carbonic Gas Company Ltd) under the leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji stands as a testament to excellence in the textile and engineering industries. The Company is one of the oldest textile companies in India manufacturing cotton and blended greige and processed fabrics of the highest quality which are sold in domestic and export markets. It has an integrated manufacturing facility for yarns and fabrics which helps us serve unique customer requirement.Born under the visionary leadership of Sheth Thackersey Moolji as Hindustan Spinning and Weaving Mills, the journey has been one of constant innovation and unwavering commitment to quality. The Company is engaged in manufacture and sale of textiles primarily in India. It offers cotton woven and synthetic blended fabrics, and cotton yarn. Their extensive collection includes fabrics in 100% Cotton , Cotton blends, Polyester blends, Viscose, Modal, Tencel, 100% Linen and Linen blends Cotton Lycra, Poly Lycra, Cotton and Viscose slubs, Cotton and PC mlange, Yarn dyed etc. Weaves include Plain, Twills, Drills, Ducks, Satins, Herringbones, Double Cloth, Corduroy and all kinds of Dobby designs. In addition to the regular fabrics, it has a small set up exclusively for running Technical and Industrial fabrics like Carbon, Aramid etc. In addition, the product portfolio includes shirting, bottom wear, industrial and work wear, and also wider width fabrics used for home furnishing and bed sheets.In 2011, the Company merged with The Sirdar Carbonic Gas Company Ltd, resulting in current identity as Hindoostan Mills Ltd. With their headquarters in Mumbai and a cutting-edge manufacturing facility in Karad, the Company operate two dynamic divisions. Their Textile Division is renowned for its high-quality fabric offerings, both within India and abroad, while the Engineering Division specializes in precision-engineered rollers and calendaring machines, serving industries ranging from textiles to steel and paper.In 2021-22, the Engineering Division of the Company diversified its business from textile, paper and steel industry to corrugated and packing industry. This Division developed crush calendar machine for technical textile industry as an import substitute and installed and commissioned same for customers.