|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|17 Aug 2024
|Enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement published on August 17, 2024 for the information regarding the 120th Annual General Meeting Proceedings of 120th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on September 20, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.