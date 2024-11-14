Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

HINDOOSTAN MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/HALF YEAR ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

HINDOOSTAN MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited Financial Results of the Company subjected to Limited Review for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Enclosed herewith the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Unaudited financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 10 May 2024

HINDOOSTAN MILLS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider approve and take on record the Audited Financial Results / Audited Accounts of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended March 31 2024. APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT THEIR MEETING HELD ON 23-05-2024; APPOINTMENT AND REDESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER/YEAR ENDED 31-03-2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024