Hira Automobile Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.75
2.75
2.75
2.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
9.48
8.86
8.73
Net Worth
12.98
12.23
11.61
11.48
Minority Interest
Debt
77.83
77.26
77.35
78.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.03
1
1.12
1.12
Total Liabilities
91.84
90.49
90.08
91.39
Fixed Assets
12.92
12.6
13.53
14.65
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
77.07
76.07
74.44
74.81
Inventories
45.07
41.36
42.44
42.54
Inventory Days
56.05
Sundry Debtors
22.93
23.19
22.21
24.2
Debtor Days
31.88
Other Current Assets
13.31
15.44
16.09
13.57
Sundry Creditors
-1.08
-0.47
-1.44
-0.98
Creditor Days
1.29
Other Current Liabilities
-3.16
-3.45
-4.86
-4.52
Cash
1.85
1.83
2.13
1.93
Total Assets
91.84
90.5
90.1
91.39
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.