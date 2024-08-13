iifl-logo-icon 1
Hira Automobile Ltd Share Price

71.22
(5.00%)
Aug 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open71.22
  Day's High71.22
  52 Wk High71.22
  Prev. Close67.83
  Day's Low71.22
  52 Wk Low 24.86
  Turnover (lac)0.28
  P/E28.26
  Face Value10
  Book Value49.74
  EPS2.52
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)19.59
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hira Automobile Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

71.22

Prev. Close

67.83

Turnover(Lac.)

0.28

Day's High

71.22

Day's Low

71.22

52 Week's High

71.22

52 Week's Low

24.86

Book Value

49.74

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

19.59

P/E

28.26

EPS

2.52

Divi. Yield

0

Hira Automobile Ltd Corporate Action

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Sep, 2023

arrow

Hira Automobile Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hira Automobile Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:15 PM
Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.27%

Foreign: 2.26%

Indian: 93.45%

Non-Promoter- 4.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 4.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hira Automobile Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

2.75

2.75

2.75

2.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.23

9.48

8.86

8.73

Net Worth

12.98

12.23

11.61

11.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

277.01

370.83

355.68

322.07

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

4.25

10.43

3.77

Raw materials

-246.75

-334.32

-321.89

-292.46

As % of sales

89.07

90.15

90.49

90.8

Employee costs

-14

-14.89

-14.42

-12.57

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.82

1.29

1.21

1.27

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.78

-1.58

-1.52

Tax paid

0.55

-0.34

-0.81

-0.47

Working capital

-10.05

6.15

17.32

6.19

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-25.29

4.25

10.43

3.77

Op profit growth

-31.08

12.06

18.27

6.06

EBIT growth

-30.03

11.83

17.66

7.92

Net profit growth

-126.46

261.85

-49.57

41.58

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hira Automobile Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,012.5

121.033,46,167.04602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

847.5

58.4129,376.95165.410.39732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

897.05

294.8519,994.5116.760.16259.9565.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

503

127.9616,388.9234.790498.434.67

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

198.8

15.0615,705.85155.673.0910,301.5946.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hira Automobile Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

S Rahulinder Singh Sidhu.

Whole-time Director

Neha Sidhu

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rupinder Kaur

Independent Director

Ravinder Singh Turna

Independent Director

Harmandeep Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Shivani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hira Automobile Ltd

Summary

Hira Automobiles, incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, became a deemed public company in Jun.95 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95. It is promoted by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former cabinet minister in the Government of Punjab and D S Sangha, a NRI. The company is a profit making one with the sole dealership for Maruti Udyog in the Patiala district of Punjab. It has a workshop for the service and repair of the vehicles sold in Patiala. It now proposes to set up an additional workshop facility at Ludhiana and opening a new showroom at Patiala, besides expansion and modernisation of its existing workshop. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The company was awarded the All India Skill Competition Shield (region-wise), by Maruti Udyog, for the year 1994-95. In 1997-98, the company won Regional Skill Competition Trophy organised by Maruti Udyog for the fourth consecutive year.During 1999-2000, the new workshop at Mukatsar and Ultra Modern Workshop at Patiala has been commissioned. Also, in the year under review the company was awarded numerous awards i.e. trophy for Minimum Compliants, Best Upgraded Workshop Trophy in Category B workshops, etc, by Maruti Udyog Ltd.The Company expanded network by opening one more new showroom and workshop at Devigarh, Patiala in 2011-12. It opened a new workshop at Killianwali, Muktsar in 2012-13.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hira Automobile Ltd share price today?

The Hira Automobile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hira Automobile Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hira Automobile Ltd is ₹19.59 Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hira Automobile Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hira Automobile Ltd is 28.26 and 1.43 as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hira Automobile Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hira Automobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hira Automobile Ltd is ₹24.86 and ₹71.22 as of 05 Aug ‘24

What is the CAGR of Hira Automobile Ltd?

Hira Automobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 78.13%, 1 Year at 186.48%, 6 Month at 159.93%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 5.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hira Automobile Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hira Automobile Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 95.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 4.28 %

