Summary

Hira Automobiles, incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, became a deemed public company in Jun.95 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95. It is promoted by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former cabinet minister in the Government of Punjab and D S Sangha, a NRI. The company is a profit making one with the sole dealership for Maruti Udyog in the Patiala district of Punjab. It has a workshop for the service and repair of the vehicles sold in Patiala. It now proposes to set up an additional workshop facility at Ludhiana and opening a new showroom at Patiala, besides expansion and modernisation of its existing workshop. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The company was awarded the All India Skill Competition Shield (region-wise), by Maruti Udyog, for the year 1994-95. In 1997-98, the company won Regional Skill Competition Trophy organised by Maruti Udyog for the fourth consecutive year.During 1999-2000, the new workshop at Mukatsar and Ultra Modern Workshop at Patiala has been commissioned. Also, in the year under review the company was awarded numerous awards i.e. trophy for Minimum Compliants, Best Upgraded Workshop Trophy in Category B workshops, etc, by Maruti Udyog Ltd.The Company expanded network by opening one more new showroom and workshop at Devigarh, Patiala in 2011-12. It opened a new workshop at Killianwali, Muktsar in 2012-13.

