Open₹71.22
Prev. Close₹67.83
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.28
Day's High₹71.22
Day's Low₹71.22
52 Week's High₹71.22
52 Week's Low₹24.86
Book Value₹49.74
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)19.59
P/E28.26
EPS2.52
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
2.75
2.75
2.75
2.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.23
9.48
8.86
8.73
Net Worth
12.98
12.23
11.61
11.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
277.01
370.83
355.68
322.07
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
4.25
10.43
3.77
Raw materials
-246.75
-334.32
-321.89
-292.46
As % of sales
89.07
90.15
90.49
90.8
Employee costs
-14
-14.89
-14.42
-12.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.82
1.29
1.21
1.27
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.78
-1.58
-1.52
Tax paid
0.55
-0.34
-0.81
-0.47
Working capital
-10.05
6.15
17.32
6.19
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.29
4.25
10.43
3.77
Op profit growth
-31.08
12.06
18.27
6.06
EBIT growth
-30.03
11.83
17.66
7.92
Net profit growth
-126.46
261.85
-49.57
41.58
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,012.5
|121.03
|3,46,167.04
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
847.5
|58.41
|29,376.95
|165.41
|0.39
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
897.05
|294.85
|19,994.51
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
503
|127.96
|16,388.92
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
198.8
|15.06
|15,705.85
|155.67
|3.09
|10,301.59
|46.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
S Rahulinder Singh Sidhu.
Whole-time Director
Neha Sidhu
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rupinder Kaur
Independent Director
Ravinder Singh Turna
Independent Director
Harmandeep Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Shivani
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hira Automobile Ltd
Summary
Hira Automobiles, incorporated as a private limited company in 1989, became a deemed public company in Jun.95 and was converted into a public limited company in Aug.95. It is promoted by Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former cabinet minister in the Government of Punjab and D S Sangha, a NRI. The company is a profit making one with the sole dealership for Maruti Udyog in the Patiala district of Punjab. It has a workshop for the service and repair of the vehicles sold in Patiala. It now proposes to set up an additional workshop facility at Ludhiana and opening a new showroom at Patiala, besides expansion and modernisation of its existing workshop. The company came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.The company was awarded the All India Skill Competition Shield (region-wise), by Maruti Udyog, for the year 1994-95. In 1997-98, the company won Regional Skill Competition Trophy organised by Maruti Udyog for the fourth consecutive year.During 1999-2000, the new workshop at Mukatsar and Ultra Modern Workshop at Patiala has been commissioned. Also, in the year under review the company was awarded numerous awards i.e. trophy for Minimum Compliants, Best Upgraded Workshop Trophy in Category B workshops, etc, by Maruti Udyog Ltd.The Company expanded network by opening one more new showroom and workshop at Devigarh, Patiala in 2011-12. It opened a new workshop at Killianwali, Muktsar in 2012-13.
The Hira Automobile Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹71.22 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hira Automobile Ltd is ₹19.59 Cr. as of 05 Aug ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Hira Automobile Ltd is 28.26 and 1.43 as of 05 Aug ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hira Automobile Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hira Automobile Ltd is ₹24.86 and ₹71.22 as of 05 Aug ‘24
Hira Automobile Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 78.13%, 1 Year at 186.48%, 6 Month at 159.93%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at 5.00%.
