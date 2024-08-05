iifl-logo-icon 1
Hira Automobile Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

71.22
(5.00%)
Aug 5, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

277.01

370.83

355.68

322.07

yoy growth (%)

-25.29

4.25

10.43

3.77

Raw materials

-246.75

-334.32

-321.89

-292.46

As % of sales

89.07

90.15

90.49

90.8

Employee costs

-14

-14.89

-14.42

-12.57

As % of sales

5.05

4.01

4.05

3.9

Other costs

-8.66

-10.61

-9.54

-8.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.12

2.86

2.68

2.71

Operating profit

7.58

11

9.81

8.3

OPM

2.73

2.96

2.76

2.57

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.78

-1.58

-1.52

Interest expense

-7.38

-8.08

-7.16

-5.85

Other income

0.71

0.15

0.15

0.35

Profit before tax

-0.82

1.29

1.21

1.27

Taxes

0.55

-0.34

-0.81

-0.47

Tax rate

-67.95

-26.76

-67.02

-37.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.26

0.94

0.4

0.79

Exceptional items

-0.12

0.5

0

0

Net profit

-0.38

1.45

0.4

0.79

yoy growth (%)

-126.46

261.85

-49.57

41.58

NPM

-0.13

0.39

0.11

0.24

