Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
277.01
370.83
355.68
322.07
yoy growth (%)
-25.29
4.25
10.43
3.77
Raw materials
-246.75
-334.32
-321.89
-292.46
As % of sales
89.07
90.15
90.49
90.8
Employee costs
-14
-14.89
-14.42
-12.57
As % of sales
5.05
4.01
4.05
3.9
Other costs
-8.66
-10.61
-9.54
-8.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.12
2.86
2.68
2.71
Operating profit
7.58
11
9.81
8.3
OPM
2.73
2.96
2.76
2.57
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.78
-1.58
-1.52
Interest expense
-7.38
-8.08
-7.16
-5.85
Other income
0.71
0.15
0.15
0.35
Profit before tax
-0.82
1.29
1.21
1.27
Taxes
0.55
-0.34
-0.81
-0.47
Tax rate
-67.95
-26.76
-67.02
-37.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.26
0.94
0.4
0.79
Exceptional items
-0.12
0.5
0
0
Net profit
-0.38
1.45
0.4
0.79
yoy growth (%)
-126.46
261.85
-49.57
41.58
NPM
-0.13
0.39
0.11
0.24
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.