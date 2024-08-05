Hira Automobile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.82
1.29
1.21
1.27
Depreciation
-1.73
-1.78
-1.58
-1.52
Tax paid
0.55
-0.34
-0.81
-0.47
Working capital
-10.05
6.15
17.32
6.19
Other operating items
Operating
-12.04
5.31
16.13
5.45
Capital expenditure
-3.75
3.31
0
-6.33
Free cash flow
-15.79
8.62
16.13
-0.87
Equity raised
18.23
15.32
14.55
12.74
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.62
26.97
35.7
82.59
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.05
50.92
66.39
94.46
No Record Found
