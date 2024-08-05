iifl-logo-icon 1
Hira Automobile Ltd Cash Flow Statement

71.22
(5.00%)
Aug 5, 2024

Hira Automobile FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.82

1.29

1.21

1.27

Depreciation

-1.73

-1.78

-1.58

-1.52

Tax paid

0.55

-0.34

-0.81

-0.47

Working capital

-10.05

6.15

17.32

6.19

Other operating items

Operating

-12.04

5.31

16.13

5.45

Capital expenditure

-3.75

3.31

0

-6.33

Free cash flow

-15.79

8.62

16.13

-0.87

Equity raised

18.23

15.32

14.55

12.74

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.62

26.97

35.7

82.59

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.05

50.92

66.39

94.46

