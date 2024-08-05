Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,012.5
|121.03
|3,46,167.04
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
847.5
|58.41
|29,376.95
|165.41
|0.39
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
897.05
|294.85
|19,994.51
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
503
|127.96
|16,388.92
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.67
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
198.8
|15.06
|15,705.85
|155.67
|3.09
|10,301.59
|46.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.