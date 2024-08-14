|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|HIRA AUTOMOBILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday on 14th day of August 2024 at 04.00 p.m. to consider inter alia Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024.
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|HIRA AUTOMOBILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024. Please find enclosed the approved results Please note that Board of Directors has approved Annual Audited Financial Results of the Company for the year and the quarter ended on 31st March, 2024 in its meeting held on Tuesday on 30th May, 2024. Read less.. Please find enclosed the results for fy ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|HIRA AUTOMOBILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday on 14th February 2024 at 04.00 p.m. to consider inter alia Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Please note that the Board has approved the unaudited financial results for quarter ended31-12-2023 and same are attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.02.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2023
|6 Nov 2023
|HIRA AUTOMOBILES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2023 inter alia to consider and approve Sir Please note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday on 14th November 2023 at 04.00 p.m. to consider inter alia Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Six Months ended on 30th September 2023. Further in terms of the Companys Code of Conduct and SEBI (PIT) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed for the Companys Directors / officers and designated employees/ persons from 01st October 2023 till 48 hours after the public announcement of the decision taken by the Board. Please find enclosed herewith unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2023)
