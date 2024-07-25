The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is ₹10.39 and ₹14 as of 03 Jan ‘25