ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF Share Price

11.1
(1.46%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:36:01 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open11
  • Day's High11.19
  • 52 Wk High14
  • Prev. Close10.94
  • Day's Low10.94
  • 52 Wk Low 10.39
  • Turnover (lac)155.71
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17
  • Div. Yield0
ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF KEY RATIOS

Sector

ETF

Open

11

Prev. Close

10.94

Turnover(Lac.)

155.71

Day's High

11.19

Day's Low

10.94

52 Week's High

14

52 Week's Low

10.39

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF Corporate Action

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF NEWS AND UPDATE

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:19 AM
Share Price

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF

Summary

Company FAQs

What is the ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF share price today?

The ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹11.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is ₹17.00 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF?

The PE and PB ratios of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is 0 and 0.86 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is ₹10.39 and ₹14 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF?

ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -13.08%, 3 Month at -13.48% and 1 Month at -1.94%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF?

The shareholding pattern of ICICI Prudential Nifty Oil & Gas ETF is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

