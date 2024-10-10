iifl-logo-icon 1
ICICI Securities Ltd Book Closer

824.05
(-0.31%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:04 PM

ICICI Securities CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser3 Aug 202323 Aug 202329 Aug 2023
Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday August 23 2023 to Tuesday August 29 2023 (both days inclusive). Rs.9.2500 per share(185%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 04.08.2023)

ICICI Securities: Related News

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

ICICI Securities Drops on Delisting Approval

10 Oct 2024|01:40 PM

For every 100 shares of ICICI Securities that a shareholder owns, they will receive 67 shares of ICICI Bank under the terms of the arrangement.

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

NCLAT Sends Notice to ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities

3 Oct 2024|12:58 PM

The appeal is directed against the August 21 order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which has also been contested by a few other parties.

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

ICICI Securities Gets NCLT Nod for Delisting

21 Aug 2024|03:55 PM

The NCLT bench, chaired by Justices Virendrasingh G Bisht and Prabhat Kumar, reserved its decision on August 5.

