ICRA Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.78
726.93
655.13
604.93
Net Worth
741.43
736.58
664.78
614.58
Minority Interest
Debt
10.04
12.95
13.81
16.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
10.28
5.76
3.74
4.3
Total Liabilities
761.75
755.29
682.33
634.9
Fixed Assets
24.05
28.06
26.08
27.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
682.28
657.79
480.73
203.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
11.33
6.75
6.75
7.57
Networking Capital
-51.28
-55.83
-38.43
73.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
23.09
12.77
10.21
15.99
Debtor Days
19.13
32.19
Other Current Assets
43.65
32.78
39.72
142.97
Sundry Creditors
-5.18
-5.8
-6.37
-3.34
Creditor Days
11.93
6.72
Other Current Liabilities
-112.84
-95.58
-81.99
-82.59
Cash
95.37
118.52
207.22
323.41
Total Assets
761.75
755.29
682.35
634.89
