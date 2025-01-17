Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
13.86
-6.23
3.95
-7.25
Op profit growth
48.62
-15.34
-16.71
13.64
EBIT growth
34.7
-14.57
-14.9
18.58
Net profit growth
37.5
-15.09
-4.48
13.69
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.17
26.94
29.84
37.25
EBIT margin
44.82
37.88
41.58
50.8
Net profit margin
32.75
27.12
29.95
32.6
RoCE
18.63
15.28
19.48
25.75
RoNW
3.5
2.79
3.54
4.18
RoA
3.4
2.73
3.5
4.13
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
117.64
85.67
100.75
102.17
Dividend per share
28
27
27
30
Cash EPS
108.25
74.33
88.98
94.08
Book value per share
874.09
785.11
726.96
661.41
Valuation ratios
P/E
36.19
38.33
21.48
35.56
P/CEPS
39.32
44.17
24.32
38.62
P/B
4.87
4.18
2.97
5.49
EV/EBIDTA
23.61
22.47
10.86
20.48
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
31.8
6.18
29.5
Tax payout
-25.35
-26.17
-26.04
-35.47
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
39.4
63.46
55.58
44.04
Inventory days
0
0
0
0
Creditor days
-14.69
-20.21
-19.41
-15.81
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-98.4
-55.44
-65.3
-1,514.55
Net debt / equity
-0.35
-0.5
-0.75
-0.35
Net debt / op. profit
-2.45
-4.71
-5.49
-2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-52.28
-57.03
-50.35
-46.14
Other costs
-12.53
-16.01
-19.8
-16.59
