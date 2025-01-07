iifl-logo-icon 1
ICRA Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

6,095.1
(0.53%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:12 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

194.73

181.26

207.78

222.12

yoy growth (%)

7.42

-12.76

-6.45

5.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-111.44

-110.03

-105.1

-95.33

As % of sales

57.23

60.7

50.58

42.91

Other costs

-28.5

-28.91

-44.15

-29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.63

15.94

21.25

13.05

Operating profit

54.77

42.31

58.51

97.79

OPM

28.12

23.34

28.16

44.02

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.24

-5.37

-2.65

Interest expense

-1.5

-1.73

-1.66

-0.03

Other income

45.42

36.32

40.57

50.74

Profit before tax

93.34

71.66

92.05

145.84

Taxes

-20.03

-18.71

-27.07

-45.51

Tax rate

-21.46

-26.11

-29.4

-31.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

73.3

52.94

64.97

100.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

73.3

52.94

64.97

100.32

yoy growth (%)

38.46

-18.52

-35.22

2.39

NPM

37.64

29.2

31.27

45.16

