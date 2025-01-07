Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
194.73
181.26
207.78
222.12
yoy growth (%)
7.42
-12.76
-6.45
5.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-111.44
-110.03
-105.1
-95.33
As % of sales
57.23
60.7
50.58
42.91
Other costs
-28.5
-28.91
-44.15
-29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.63
15.94
21.25
13.05
Operating profit
54.77
42.31
58.51
97.79
OPM
28.12
23.34
28.16
44.02
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.24
-5.37
-2.65
Interest expense
-1.5
-1.73
-1.66
-0.03
Other income
45.42
36.32
40.57
50.74
Profit before tax
93.34
71.66
92.05
145.84
Taxes
-20.03
-18.71
-27.07
-45.51
Tax rate
-21.46
-26.11
-29.4
-31.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
73.3
52.94
64.97
100.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
73.3
52.94
64.97
100.32
yoy growth (%)
38.46
-18.52
-35.22
2.39
NPM
37.64
29.2
31.27
45.16
