ICRA Ltd Cash Flow Statement

6,062.85
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

ICRA FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

93.34

71.66

92.05

145.84

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.24

-5.37

-2.65

Tax paid

-20.03

-18.71

-27.07

-45.51

Working capital

-117.64

-145.25

269.46

19.93

Other operating items

Operating

-49.67

-97.55

329.06

117.59

Capital expenditure

5.84

0.43

23.68

1.25

Free cash flow

-43.83

-97.12

352.74

118.84

Equity raised

1,186.75

1,124.86

1,068.6

982.27

Investing

277.05

72.79

-234.2

27.89

Financing

29.83

16.02

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

29.7

Net in cash

1,449.79

1,116.55

1,187.14

1,158.72

