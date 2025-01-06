ICRA Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
93.34
71.66
92.05
145.84
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.24
-5.37
-2.65
Tax paid
-20.03
-18.71
-27.07
-45.51
Working capital
-117.64
-145.25
269.46
19.93
Other operating items
Operating
-49.67
-97.55
329.06
117.59
Capital expenditure
5.84
0.43
23.68
1.25
Free cash flow
-43.83
-97.12
352.74
118.84
Equity raised
1,186.75
1,124.86
1,068.6
982.27
Investing
277.05
72.79
-234.2
27.89
Financing
29.83
16.02
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
29.7
Net in cash
1,449.79
1,116.55
1,187.14
1,158.72
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.