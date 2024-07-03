iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICRA Ltd Share Price

6,062.85
(-4.06%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open6,310
  • Day's High6,325
  • 52 Wk High7,735.4
  • Prev. Close6,319.7
  • Day's Low6,000
  • 52 Wk Low 4,983.4
  • Turnover (lac)186.79
  • P/E47.21
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value845.98
  • EPS133.47
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5,851.4
  • Div. Yield1.59
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

ICRA Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Credit Rating Agencies

Open

6,310

Prev. Close

6,319.7

Turnover(Lac.)

186.79

Day's High

6,325

Day's Low

6,000

52 Week's High

7,735.4

52 Week's Low

4,983.4

Book Value

845.98

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5,851.4

P/E

47.21

EPS

133.47

Divi. Yield

1.59

ICRA Ltd Corporate Action

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 May, 2024

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

23 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 100

arrow

ICRA Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

ICRA Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 20.20%

Foreign: 20.20%

Indian: 31.66%

Non-Promoter- 32.89%

Institutions: 32.89%

Non-Institutions: 14.91%

Custodian: 0.32%

Read More
Share Price

ICRA Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.65

9.65

9.65

9.65

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

731.78

726.93

655.13

604.93

Net Worth

741.43

736.58

664.78

614.58

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

194.73

181.26

207.78

222.12

yoy growth (%)

7.42

-12.76

-6.45

5.32

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-111.44

-110.03

-105.1

-95.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

93.34

71.66

92.05

145.84

Depreciation

-5.34

-5.24

-5.37

-2.65

Tax paid

-20.03

-18.71

-27.07

-45.51

Working capital

-117.64

-145.25

269.46

19.93

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.42

-12.76

-6.45

5.32

Op profit growth

29.44

-27.68

-40.16

19.74

EBIT growth

29.24

-21.68

-35.75

14.59

Net profit growth

38.46

-18.52

-35.22

2.39

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

446.11

403.23

342.81

301.06

321.09

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

446.11

403.23

342.81

301.06

321.09

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

74.97

49.55

40.88

42.85

47.97

View Annually Results

ICRA Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

CRISIL Ltd

CRISIL

6,108.15

69.6144,604.78201.020.88405.74201.36

ICRA Ltd

ICRA

6,319.7

47.216,081.4350.331.5972.08752.03

CARE Ratings Ltd

CARERATING

1,390.55

31.844,162.8849.641.29101.51268.22

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT ICRA Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Shakeb Rahman

Non Executive Director

Michael Foley

Non Executive Director

Wendy H H Cheong

Non Executive Director

Mr. Stephen Arthur Long

Non Executive Director

Shivani Priya Mohini Kak

Managing Director & Group CEO

Ramnath Krishnan

Non Executive Chairman

P S Jayakumar

Independent Director

Pradip M. Kanakia

Independent Director

Anuranjita Kumar

Non Executive Director

Brian Joseph Cahill

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by ICRA Ltd

Summary

ICRA Limited is one of the most experienced Credit Rating Agencies in India. The Company rates rupee-denominated debt instruments issued by Manufacturing Companies, Commercial Banks, Non-Banking Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and Municipalities. They also rates structured obligations and sector-specific debt obligations such as instruments issued by Power, Telecom and Infrastructure companies. The other services offered by them include Corporate Governance Rating, Stakeholder Value and Governance Rating, Credit Risk Rating of Debt Mutual Funds, Rating of Claims Paying Ability of Insurance Companies, Project Finance Rating, and Line of Credit Rating. The Company operates its business from its offices located in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. ICRA Limited was originally incorporated as Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limitedon January 16, 1991 issued by leading financial/investment institutions, commercial banks and financial services companies as an independent and professional Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency. ICRA and its subsidiaries together formed The ICRA Group of Companies.The Company launched Credit Rating Service on September 1, 1991. In 1993, it launched Investment Information Service and Research Publications and in 1995, it launched the services of Credit Assessment for small and medium scale industries and Earning Prospects and R
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the ICRA Ltd share price today?

The ICRA Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6062.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of ICRA Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICRA Ltd is ₹5851.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of ICRA Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of ICRA Ltd is 47.21 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of ICRA Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICRA Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICRA Ltd is ₹4983.4 and ₹7735.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of ICRA Ltd?

ICRA Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.58%, 3 Years at 22.92%, 1 Year at 12.87%, 6 Month at 7.93%, 3 Month at -11.51% and 1 Month at -4.39%.

What is the shareholding pattern of ICRA Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of ICRA Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 51.87 %
Institutions - 32.89 %
Public - 14.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR ICRA Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.