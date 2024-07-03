SectorCredit Rating Agencies
Open₹6,310
Prev. Close₹6,319.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹186.79
Day's High₹6,325
Day's Low₹6,000
52 Week's High₹7,735.4
52 Week's Low₹4,983.4
Book Value₹845.98
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5,851.4
P/E47.21
EPS133.47
Divi. Yield1.59
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.65
9.65
9.65
9.65
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
731.78
726.93
655.13
604.93
Net Worth
741.43
736.58
664.78
614.58
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
194.73
181.26
207.78
222.12
yoy growth (%)
7.42
-12.76
-6.45
5.32
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-111.44
-110.03
-105.1
-95.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
93.34
71.66
92.05
145.84
Depreciation
-5.34
-5.24
-5.37
-2.65
Tax paid
-20.03
-18.71
-27.07
-45.51
Working capital
-117.64
-145.25
269.46
19.93
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.42
-12.76
-6.45
5.32
Op profit growth
29.44
-27.68
-40.16
19.74
EBIT growth
29.24
-21.68
-35.75
14.59
Net profit growth
38.46
-18.52
-35.22
2.39
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
446.11
403.23
342.81
301.06
321.09
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
446.11
403.23
342.81
301.06
321.09
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
74.97
49.55
40.88
42.85
47.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
CRISIL Ltd
CRISIL
6,108.15
|69.61
|44,604.78
|201.02
|0.88
|405.74
|201.36
ICRA Ltd
ICRA
6,319.7
|47.21
|6,081.43
|50.33
|1.59
|72.08
|752.03
CARE Ratings Ltd
CARERATING
1,390.55
|31.84
|4,162.88
|49.64
|1.29
|101.51
|268.22
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Shakeb Rahman
Non Executive Director
Michael Foley
Non Executive Director
Wendy H H Cheong
Non Executive Director
Mr. Stephen Arthur Long
Non Executive Director
Shivani Priya Mohini Kak
Managing Director & Group CEO
Ramnath Krishnan
Non Executive Chairman
P S Jayakumar
Independent Director
Pradip M. Kanakia
Independent Director
Anuranjita Kumar
Non Executive Director
Brian Joseph Cahill
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
The ICRA Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹6062.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of ICRA Ltd is ₹5851.40 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of ICRA Ltd is 47.21 and 8.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a ICRA Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of ICRA Ltd is ₹4983.4 and ₹7735.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
ICRA Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.58%, 3 Years at 22.92%, 1 Year at 12.87%, 6 Month at 7.93%, 3 Month at -11.51% and 1 Month at -4.39%.
