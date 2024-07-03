Summary

ICRA Limited is one of the most experienced Credit Rating Agencies in India. The Company rates rupee-denominated debt instruments issued by Manufacturing Companies, Commercial Banks, Non-Banking Finance Companies, Financial Institutions, Public Sector Undertakings and Municipalities. They also rates structured obligations and sector-specific debt obligations such as instruments issued by Power, Telecom and Infrastructure companies. The other services offered by them include Corporate Governance Rating, Stakeholder Value and Governance Rating, Credit Risk Rating of Debt Mutual Funds, Rating of Claims Paying Ability of Insurance Companies, Project Finance Rating, and Line of Credit Rating. The Company operates its business from its offices located in New Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Bangaluru, Hyderabad and Pune. ICRA Limited was originally incorporated as Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency of India Limitedon January 16, 1991 issued by leading financial/investment institutions, commercial banks and financial services companies as an independent and professional Investment Information and Credit Rating Agency. ICRA and its subsidiaries together formed The ICRA Group of Companies.The Company launched Credit Rating Service on September 1, 1991. In 1993, it launched Investment Information Service and Research Publications and in 1995, it launched the services of Credit Assessment for small and medium scale industries and Earning Prospects and R

