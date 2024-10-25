Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 9 Oct 2024

ICRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 4 Jul 2024

ICRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) of the Company for the first quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/07/2024)

Board Meeting 23 May 2024 3 May 2024

ICRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results and to recommend dividend if any on the equity shares for the financial year 2023-24 ICRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Update on board meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/05/2024) Announcement under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations - Reappointment of Managing Director & Group CEO Announcement under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations - Appointment of Statutory Auditors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.05.2024) ICRA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and to recommend dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024) Board recommends dividend (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23.05.2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jan 2024 4 Jan 2024