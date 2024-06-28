iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

ICRA Ltd AGM

6,114.9
(0.20%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:06:45 AM

ICRA CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM23 Jul 202423 May 2024
Thirty-third Annual General Meeting (1133rd AGM) of the Company has been scheduled for July 23, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OA VM). Annual Report and Notice of the 33rd AGM shall be sent in due course. The same shall also be uploaded on the Companys website. Notice of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of ICRA Limited held on July 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)

ICRA: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR ICRA Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.