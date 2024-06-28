|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|23 Jul 2024
|23 May 2024
|Thirty-third Annual General Meeting (1133rd AGM) of the Company has been scheduled for July 23, 2024, through Video Conferencing (VC)/Other Audio Visual Means (OA VM). Annual Report and Notice of the 33rd AGM shall be sent in due course. The same shall also be uploaded on the Companys website. Notice of the Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on July 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024) Proceedings of the 33rd Annual General Meeting of ICRA Limited held on July 23, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/07/2024)
