|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|23 May 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|-
|100
|1000
|Final
|Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 100 per equity share of the face value ofRs. 10 each. The dividend as recommended by the Board of Directors, if declared at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, will be paid/dividend warrants will be dispatched not later than Monday, August 19, 2024.
