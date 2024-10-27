iifl-logo-icon 1
IDFC First Bank Ltd Rights

62.56
(-0.19%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:00 PM

IDFC First Bank CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/01/2024calendar-icon
19/01/2025calendar-icon

No Record Found

IDFC First Bank: Related News

IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profit Plummets 73% Despite 21% NII Growth

IDFC First Bank's Q2 Profit Plummets 73% Despite 21% NII Growth

27 Oct 2024|04:57 PM

Gross NPA slightly increased by 2 basis points to 1.92%, while net NPA improved by 11 basis points to 0.48%.

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

IDFC gets board approval to merge with IDFC First Bank

30 Sep 2024|03:30 PM

IDFC shareholders will receive 155 equity shares of ₹10 each in IDFC FIRST Bank for every 100 equity shares of ₹10 held by IDFC.

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 30th September 2024

30 Sep 2024|09:10 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Welspun Enterprises, IDFC First Bank, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, etc.

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

NCLT Nod Boosts IDFC First Bank and IDFC

26 Sep 2024|12:42 PM

IDFC Bank and IDFC Capital First announced the completion of their merger in 2018 to form IDFC First Bank.

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 20th September 2024

20 Sep 2024|09:15 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: MSTC, Tata Power Company, Geojit Financial, etc.

LIC increases stake in IDFC First Bank by 0.2%

LIC increases stake in IDFC First Bank by 0.2%

5 Jul 2024|11:00 AM

The interest expense for the three months ending March 31, 2024, was ₹3,750.34 Crore, up from ₹2,827.60 Crore in Q4FY23.

