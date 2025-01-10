Indag Rubber Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.58
206.56
201.3
191.94
Net Worth
226.83
211.81
206.55
197.19
Minority Interest
Debt
5.94
6.33
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.31
3.9
4.19
3.61
Total Liabilities
237.08
222.04
210.74
200.8
Fixed Assets
54.07
52.1
46.1
44.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
126.98
112.7
112.4
94.63
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.03
0.85
0.7
0.78
Networking Capital
50.47
54.09
49.12
57.34
Inventories
39.49
42.17
39.22
35.99
Inventory Days
85.75
77.34
Sundry Debtors
25.73
29.3
22.6
29.46
Debtor Days
49.41
63.31
Other Current Assets
12.05
12.52
11.07
14.07
Sundry Creditors
-19.79
-22.97
-16.84
-15.44
Creditor Days
36.82
33.18
Other Current Liabilities
-7.01
-6.93
-6.93
-6.74
Cash
4.53
2.32
2.43
3.6
Total Assets
237.08
222.06
210.75
200.79
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.