Indag Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

175.4
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indag Rubber Ltd

Indag Rubber FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

16.76

16.71

21.63

Depreciation

-4.18

-3.28

-3.74

-3.05

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.76

-3.43

-5.87

Working capital

-6.24

-12.55

15.06

-2.2

Other operating items

Operating

-7.83

0.16

24.59

10.5

Capital expenditure

24.14

2.73

3.43

0.96

Free cash flow

16.3

2.89

28.02

11.47

Equity raised

393

372.79

355.43

342.79

Investing

17.77

12.21

-24.51

14.25

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

2.36

2.36

6.3

6.3

Net in cash

429.44

390.26

365.25

374.81

