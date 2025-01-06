Indag Rubber Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
16.76
16.71
21.63
Depreciation
-4.18
-3.28
-3.74
-3.05
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.76
-3.43
-5.87
Working capital
-6.24
-12.55
15.06
-2.2
Other operating items
Operating
-7.83
0.16
24.59
10.5
Capital expenditure
24.14
2.73
3.43
0.96
Free cash flow
16.3
2.89
28.02
11.47
Equity raised
393
372.79
355.43
342.79
Investing
17.77
12.21
-24.51
14.25
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
2.36
2.36
6.3
6.3
Net in cash
429.44
390.26
365.25
374.81
