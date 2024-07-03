iifl-logo-icon 1
Indag Rubber Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Gross Sales

189.86

122.69

124.1

154.36

129.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

189.86

122.69

124.1

154.36

129.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.37

5.03

4.24

3.21

3.41

Total Income

197.23

127.72

128.34

157.57

133.19

Total Expenditure

176.41

122.72

124.36

138.31

117.35

PBIDT

20.82

5

3.99

19.26

15.84

Interest

0.53

0.14

0.21

1.16

1.27

PBDT

20.29

4.86

3.78

18.1

14.57

Depreciation

3.92

3.16

2.47

3.37

2.93

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

4.01

0.11

0.32

4.07

2.84

Deferred Tax

-0.22

0.15

-0.13

-0.92

-0.07

Reported Profit After Tax

12.58

1.45

1.12

11.57

8.87

Minority Interest After NP

-0.38

-0.02

0.17

0.1

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

12.97

1.47

0.95

11.48

8.77

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-8.74

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

12.97

1.47

9.69

11.48

8.77

EPS (Unit Curr.)

4.94

0.56

0.43

4.37

3.34

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.96

4.07

3.21

12.47

12.2

PBDTM(%)

10.68

3.96

3.04

11.72

11.22

PATM(%)

6.62

1.18

0.9

7.49

6.83

