Indag Rubber Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Gross Sales
189.86
122.69
124.1
154.36
129.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
189.86
122.69
124.1
154.36
129.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.37
5.03
4.24
3.21
3.41
Total Income
197.23
127.72
128.34
157.57
133.19
Total Expenditure
176.41
122.72
124.36
138.31
117.35
PBIDT
20.82
5
3.99
19.26
15.84
Interest
0.53
0.14
0.21
1.16
1.27
PBDT
20.29
4.86
3.78
18.1
14.57
Depreciation
3.92
3.16
2.47
3.37
2.93
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.01
0.11
0.32
4.07
2.84
Deferred Tax
-0.22
0.15
-0.13
-0.92
-0.07
Reported Profit After Tax
12.58
1.45
1.12
11.57
8.87
Minority Interest After NP
-0.38
-0.02
0.17
0.1
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
12.97
1.47
0.95
11.48
8.77
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-8.74
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
12.97
1.47
9.69
11.48
8.77
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.94
0.56
0.43
4.37
3.34
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.96
4.07
3.21
12.47
12.2
PBDTM(%)
10.68
3.96
3.04
11.72
11.22
PATM(%)
6.62
1.18
0.9
7.49
6.83
