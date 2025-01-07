iifl-logo-icon 1
Indag Rubber Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

175.85
(0.26%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

166.92

169.84

186.77

163.96

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-9.06

13.9

-10.68

Raw materials

-120.15

-107.59

-121.07

-107.4

As % of sales

71.98

63.34

64.82

65.5

Employee costs

-20.65

-20.95

-20.59

-16.08

As % of sales

12.37

12.33

11.02

9.8

Other costs

-25.3

-25.01

-28.97

-22.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

15.15

14.73

15.51

13.81

Operating profit

0.8

16.27

16.13

17.83

OPM

0.48

9.58

8.63

10.87

Depreciation

-4.18

-3.28

-3.74

-3.05

Interest expense

-0.16

-0.26

-0.25

-0.2

Other income

6.4

4.03

4.57

7.06

Profit before tax

2.86

16.76

16.71

21.63

Taxes

-0.27

-0.76

-3.43

-5.87

Tax rate

-9.51

-4.56

-20.55

-27.14

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.59

16

13.28

15.75

Exceptional items

0

-13.24

0

0

Net profit

2.59

2.76

13.28

15.75

yoy growth (%)

-6.11

-79.21

-15.72

-27.95

NPM

1.55

1.62

7.11

9.61

