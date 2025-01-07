Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
166.92
169.84
186.77
163.96
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-9.06
13.9
-10.68
Raw materials
-120.15
-107.59
-121.07
-107.4
As % of sales
71.98
63.34
64.82
65.5
Employee costs
-20.65
-20.95
-20.59
-16.08
As % of sales
12.37
12.33
11.02
9.8
Other costs
-25.3
-25.01
-28.97
-22.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
15.15
14.73
15.51
13.81
Operating profit
0.8
16.27
16.13
17.83
OPM
0.48
9.58
8.63
10.87
Depreciation
-4.18
-3.28
-3.74
-3.05
Interest expense
-0.16
-0.26
-0.25
-0.2
Other income
6.4
4.03
4.57
7.06
Profit before tax
2.86
16.76
16.71
21.63
Taxes
-0.27
-0.76
-3.43
-5.87
Tax rate
-9.51
-4.56
-20.55
-27.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.59
16
13.28
15.75
Exceptional items
0
-13.24
0
0
Net profit
2.59
2.76
13.28
15.75
yoy growth (%)
-6.11
-79.21
-15.72
-27.95
NPM
1.55
1.62
7.11
9.61
