Indag Rubber Ltd Share Price

175.4
(-5.04%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open185
  Day's High190
  52 Wk High308
  Prev. Close184.7
  Day's Low173
  52 Wk Low 129.7
  Turnover (lac)27.56
  P/E37.31
  Face Value2
  Book Value88.23
  EPS4.95
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)460.43
  Div. Yield1.62
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indag Rubber Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Plantation & Plantation Products

Open

185

Prev. Close

184.7

Turnover(Lac.)

27.56

Day's High

190

Day's Low

173

52 Week's High

308

52 Week's Low

129.7

Book Value

88.23

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

460.43

P/E

37.31

EPS

4.95

Divi. Yield

1.62

Indag Rubber Ltd Corporate Action

14 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.9

Record Date: 28 Nov, 2024

arrow

14 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 May, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

26 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indag Rubber Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indag Rubber Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.96%

Foreign: 1.95%

Indian: 71.38%

Non-Promoter- 26.65%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.65%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indag Rubber Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

221.58

206.56

201.3

191.94

Net Worth

226.83

211.81

206.55

197.19

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

166.92

169.84

186.77

163.96

yoy growth (%)

-1.71

-9.06

13.9

-10.68

Raw materials

-120.15

-107.59

-121.07

-107.4

As % of sales

71.98

63.34

64.82

65.5

Employee costs

-20.65

-20.95

-20.59

-16.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.86

16.76

16.71

21.63

Depreciation

-4.18

-3.28

-3.74

-3.05

Tax paid

-0.27

-0.76

-3.43

-5.87

Working capital

-6.24

-12.55

15.06

-2.2

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-1.71

-9.06

13.9

-10.68

Op profit growth

-95.05

0.9

-9.51

-38.39

EBIT growth

-82.19

0.38

-22.3

-32.14

Net profit growth

-6.11

-79.21

-15.72

-27.95

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

251.18

166.93

169.84

186.77

173.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

251.18

166.93

169.84

186.77

173.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

9.88

6.72

4.64

5.14

5.19

View Annually Results

Indag Rubber Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd

TATACONSUM

938.4

93.1992,850.8223.010.83,045.76163.15

CCL Products (India) Ltd

CCL

726.2

109.049,696.827.620.62436.985.41

Pix Transmission Ltd

PIXTRANS

2,517.2

31.563,430.9437.680.28150.17376.8

Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd

1,456.35

51.792,494.6510.590.34117.0887.68

GRP Ltd

GRPLTD

3,461.3

63.141,846.034.760.27127.33323.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indag Rubber Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nand Khemka

Non Executive Director

Uday Khemka

Non Executive Director

Shiv Khemka

Independent Director

Raj Kumar Agrawal

Whole Time Director & CEO

Vijay Shriniwas

Independent Director

Sushil Kumar Dalmia

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

SONAL GARG

Independent Director

Nikhil Khanna

Independent Director

Ranjana Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indag Rubber Ltd

Summary

A tyre retreading company, Indag Rubber Limited was incorporated in 1978 by N Khemka jointly with Bandag, US, which holds about 38.34% equity of the company. The Company went public in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Precured Tread Rubber and allied products.Commercial production of the companys unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to manufacture precured synthetic treat material, cushion gum, precured rubber patches and specialised retreading equipment, commenced in Oct.84. In 1987, it set up captive retreading plants for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at Bangalore and Belgaum. Its state transport plants are well-developed in Delhi DTC, Palanpur GSRTC, Ratnagiri MSRTC, Alwaye KSRTC and RMA Kathmandu.Indag sells its products directly to its franchises appointed all over the country and the actual retreading operation are carried out by the franchises. It provides support services.The company exports to the middle-east, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. Marketing focus has been on improved product quality, wider products offerings based on customers needs and value added services to franchisees, greater emphasis is laid on revival and expansion of francises network for wider market coverage. The company has also embarked a programme to obtain ISO 9000 certification.During the year 2001 the company has successfully commissioned the second Intermix at the Plant, Bhiwadi. The company is concentrating on utilizing the full potential of the exist
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indag Rubber Ltd share price today?

The Indag Rubber Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indag Rubber Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indag Rubber Ltd is ₹460.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indag Rubber Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indag Rubber Ltd is 37.31 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indag Rubber Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indag Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indag Rubber Ltd is ₹129.7 and ₹308 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indag Rubber Ltd?

Indag Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 31.59%, 1 Year at 20.52%, 6 Month at -25.24%, 3 Month at -12.82% and 1 Month at -2.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indag Rubber Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indag Rubber Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.34 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.66 %

