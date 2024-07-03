Summary

A tyre retreading company, Indag Rubber Limited was incorporated in 1978 by N Khemka jointly with Bandag, US, which holds about 38.34% equity of the company. The Company went public in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Precured Tread Rubber and allied products.Commercial production of the companys unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to manufacture precured synthetic treat material, cushion gum, precured rubber patches and specialised retreading equipment, commenced in Oct.84. In 1987, it set up captive retreading plants for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at Bangalore and Belgaum. Its state transport plants are well-developed in Delhi DTC, Palanpur GSRTC, Ratnagiri MSRTC, Alwaye KSRTC and RMA Kathmandu.Indag sells its products directly to its franchises appointed all over the country and the actual retreading operation are carried out by the franchises. It provides support services.The company exports to the middle-east, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. Marketing focus has been on improved product quality, wider products offerings based on customers needs and value added services to franchisees, greater emphasis is laid on revival and expansion of francises network for wider market coverage. The company has also embarked a programme to obtain ISO 9000 certification.During the year 2001 the company has successfully commissioned the second Intermix at the Plant, Bhiwadi. The company is concentrating on utilizing the full potential of the exist

Read More