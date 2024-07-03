SectorPlantation & Plantation Products
Open₹185
Prev. Close₹184.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹27.56
Day's High₹190
Day's Low₹173
52 Week's High₹308
52 Week's Low₹129.7
Book Value₹88.23
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)460.43
P/E37.31
EPS4.95
Divi. Yield1.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
221.58
206.56
201.3
191.94
Net Worth
226.83
211.81
206.55
197.19
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
166.92
169.84
186.77
163.96
yoy growth (%)
-1.71
-9.06
13.9
-10.68
Raw materials
-120.15
-107.59
-121.07
-107.4
As % of sales
71.98
63.34
64.82
65.5
Employee costs
-20.65
-20.95
-20.59
-16.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.86
16.76
16.71
21.63
Depreciation
-4.18
-3.28
-3.74
-3.05
Tax paid
-0.27
-0.76
-3.43
-5.87
Working capital
-6.24
-12.55
15.06
-2.2
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-1.71
-9.06
13.9
-10.68
Op profit growth
-95.05
0.9
-9.51
-38.39
EBIT growth
-82.19
0.38
-22.3
-32.14
Net profit growth
-6.11
-79.21
-15.72
-27.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
251.18
166.93
169.84
186.77
173.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
251.18
166.93
169.84
186.77
173.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.88
6.72
4.64
5.14
5.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
TATACONSUM
938.4
|93.19
|92,850.8
|223.01
|0.8
|3,045.76
|163.15
CCL Products (India) Ltd
CCL
726.2
|109.04
|9,696.8
|27.62
|0.62
|436.9
|85.41
Pix Transmission Ltd
PIXTRANS
2,517.2
|31.56
|3,430.94
|37.68
|0.28
|150.17
|376.8
Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Ltd
1,456.35
|51.79
|2,494.65
|10.59
|0.34
|117.08
|87.68
GRP Ltd
GRPLTD
3,461.3
|63.14
|1,846.03
|4.76
|0.27
|127.33
|323.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nand Khemka
Non Executive Director
Uday Khemka
Non Executive Director
Shiv Khemka
Independent Director
Raj Kumar Agrawal
Whole Time Director & CEO
Vijay Shriniwas
Independent Director
Sushil Kumar Dalmia
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
SONAL GARG
Independent Director
Nikhil Khanna
Independent Director
Ranjana Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indag Rubber Ltd
Summary
A tyre retreading company, Indag Rubber Limited was incorporated in 1978 by N Khemka jointly with Bandag, US, which holds about 38.34% equity of the company. The Company went public in 1984. The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling of Precured Tread Rubber and allied products.Commercial production of the companys unit at Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, to manufacture precured synthetic treat material, cushion gum, precured rubber patches and specialised retreading equipment, commenced in Oct.84. In 1987, it set up captive retreading plants for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation at Bangalore and Belgaum. Its state transport plants are well-developed in Delhi DTC, Palanpur GSRTC, Ratnagiri MSRTC, Alwaye KSRTC and RMA Kathmandu.Indag sells its products directly to its franchises appointed all over the country and the actual retreading operation are carried out by the franchises. It provides support services.The company exports to the middle-east, Africa, Malaysia, Indonesia, etc. Marketing focus has been on improved product quality, wider products offerings based on customers needs and value added services to franchisees, greater emphasis is laid on revival and expansion of francises network for wider market coverage. The company has also embarked a programme to obtain ISO 9000 certification.During the year 2001 the company has successfully commissioned the second Intermix at the Plant, Bhiwadi. The company is concentrating on utilizing the full potential of the exist
The Indag Rubber Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹175.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indag Rubber Ltd is ₹460.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indag Rubber Ltd is 37.31 and 2.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indag Rubber Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indag Rubber Ltd is ₹129.7 and ₹308 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indag Rubber Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 17.45%, 3 Years at 31.59%, 1 Year at 20.52%, 6 Month at -25.24%, 3 Month at -12.82% and 1 Month at -2.12%.
