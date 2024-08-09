|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|14 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|28 Nov 2024
|0.9
|45
|Interim
|Declared the Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 @ Rs. 0.90/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each. Record date for payment of above Dividend is fixed as November 28, 2024
|Dividend
|14 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|2.1
|105
|Final
|Board Meeting outcome for Audited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 2024. Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2.10/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year 2023-2024. Record Date (Revised) 09/08/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 26.06.2024)
