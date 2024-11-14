|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|INDAG RUBBER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a.) Audited Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024; b.) Recommendation of Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-2025 Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting dated November 14, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|INDAG RUBBER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Maam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 please find attached notice of Board Meeting of the Company is schedule to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Thanking you. Dear Sir/Mam, Please find attached outcome of Board Meeting of meeting held on August 14, 2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|1 May 2024
|INDAG RUBBER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and to recommendation of Final Dividend. Please take information in your records. Board Meeting outcome for Audited Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the year ended March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Feb 2024
|18 Jan 2024
|INDAG RUBBER LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday February 06 2024 to consider inter-alia Financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Unaudited financial results for quarter and period ended December 2023 Unaudited results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and period ended December 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)
