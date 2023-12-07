The Board of Directors have inter alia approved sub-division / split of existing equity shares of INR. 100/- each into 10 (ten) Equity Shares having face value of INR. 10/- each fully paid up, subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals, if any. Capital clause of MOA of Company, shall be altered accordingly. Exchange and stakeholders are requested to note that the Board of Directors have fixed Tuesday, December 19, 2023 as record date for the purpose of subdivision / split of existing equity shares of INR. 100/- into equity shares of INR. 10/- each. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.12.2023) The Board of Directors had fixed Tuesday December 19, 2023 as record date for the purpose of split / subdivision of existing equity shares of INR. 100/- each into equity shares of INR. 10/- each. However, dur to procedural reasons, BSE Limited (the Exchange) has directed to withdraw the said record date. The revised record date shall be intimated in due course. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/12/2023) Exchange and stakeholders are requested to note that Board of Directors have fixed January 03, 2024 (wednesday) as record date for the purpose of stock split. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.12.2023) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD. (504746) RECORD DATE 03/01/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.100/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.10/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 03/01/2024 (DR- 688/2023-2024) Note: - i. ISIN No. INE359D01016 of Rs. 100/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 03/01/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 10/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 26.12.2023) In Continuation of Notice No. 20231226-58 dated December 26, 2023, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: Company Name & Scrip Code INDIAN LINK CHAIN MANUFACTURES LTD. (504746) New ISIN No. INE359D01024 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.100/- to Rs.10/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each of the company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 03-01-2024 (DR-688/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 02.01.2024)