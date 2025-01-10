Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.72
177.41
154.84
150.06
Net Worth
209.57
188.26
165.69
160.91
Minority Interest
Debt
0.4
0.48
0.45
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.57
8.1
8.03
7.51
Total Liabilities
219.54
196.84
174.17
168.42
Fixed Assets
77.69
70.8
49.95
50
Intangible Assets
Investments
69.53
64.07
65
76.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.57
1.91
1.48
4.77
Networking Capital
47.32
43.42
32.87
15.43
Inventories
16.51
18.55
17.93
11.69
Inventory Days
48.33
Sundry Debtors
26.07
21.67
16.95
15.71
Debtor Days
64.96
Other Current Assets
19.96
19.47
17.16
6.93
Sundry Creditors
-5.42
-6.44
-12.74
-11.29
Creditor Days
46.68
Other Current Liabilities
-9.8
-9.83
-6.43
-7.61
Cash
23.44
16.64
24.86
21.99
Total Assets
219.55
196.84
174.16
168.43
