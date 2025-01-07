iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

284
(-0.14%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:52:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.27

90.97

110.17

114.84

yoy growth (%)

-2.97

-17.42

-4.07

227.8

Raw materials

-39.4

-41.09

-44.85

-50.58

As % of sales

44.64

45.16

40.71

44.04

Employee costs

-14.25

-14.3

-12.92

-12.05

As % of sales

16.14

15.72

11.72

10.5

Other costs

-19.24

-23.14

-25.51

-25.09

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.8

25.44

23.15

21.84

Operating profit

15.36

12.42

26.88

27.11

OPM

17.4

13.66

24.39

23.6

Depreciation

-4.25

-4.32

-3.67

-3.21

Interest expense

-0.17

-0.51

-0.56

-0.36

Other income

7.89

7.08

7.22

6.72

Profit before tax

18.83

14.67

29.86

30.25

Taxes

-5.28

-2.47

-5.63

-6.63

Tax rate

-28.04

-16.89

-18.87

-21.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

13.54

12.19

24.22

23.62

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

13.54

12.19

24.22

23.62

yoy growth (%)

11.11

-49.65

2.54

300.88

NPM

15.35

13.4

21.98

20.56

