|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.27
90.97
110.17
114.84
yoy growth (%)
-2.97
-17.42
-4.07
227.8
Raw materials
-39.4
-41.09
-44.85
-50.58
As % of sales
44.64
45.16
40.71
44.04
Employee costs
-14.25
-14.3
-12.92
-12.05
As % of sales
16.14
15.72
11.72
10.5
Other costs
-19.24
-23.14
-25.51
-25.09
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.8
25.44
23.15
21.84
Operating profit
15.36
12.42
26.88
27.11
OPM
17.4
13.66
24.39
23.6
Depreciation
-4.25
-4.32
-3.67
-3.21
Interest expense
-0.17
-0.51
-0.56
-0.36
Other income
7.89
7.08
7.22
6.72
Profit before tax
18.83
14.67
29.86
30.25
Taxes
-5.28
-2.47
-5.63
-6.63
Tax rate
-28.04
-16.89
-18.87
-21.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
13.54
12.19
24.22
23.62
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
13.54
12.19
24.22
23.62
yoy growth (%)
11.11
-49.65
2.54
300.88
NPM
15.35
13.4
21.98
20.56
