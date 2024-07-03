Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2022
|Sept-2022
|Jun-2022
|Mar-2022
|Dec-2021
Gross Sales
39.68
38.28
34.71
33.56
31.92
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
39.68
38.28
34.71
33.56
31.92
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.18
0.2
0
Other Income
0.98
0.17
1.19
0.9
1.1
Total Income
40.67
38.46
36.08
34.65
33.02
Total Expenditure
31.57
29.58
28.12
26.43
25.04
PBIDT
9.1
8.87
7.95
8.22
7.98
Interest
0.01
0
0.02
0.05
0.01
PBDT
9.09
8.88
7.93
8.17
7.97
Depreciation
0.96
0.82
0.8
0.97
1.05
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.97
1.81
1.96
-0.19
1.84
Deferred Tax
-1.4
0.26
-0.54
-0.47
0.11
Reported Profit After Tax
7.57
5.99
5.7
7.85
4.96
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.57
5.99
5.7
7.85
4.96
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.57
5.99
5.7
7.85
4.96
EPS (Unit Curr.)
6.97
5.52
5.26
7.48
4.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
35
0
0
0
Equity
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
22.93
23.17
22.9
24.49
25
PBDTM(%)
22.9
23.19
22.84
24.34
24.96
PATM(%)
19.07
15.64
16.42
23.39
15.53
