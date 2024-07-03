iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Quarterly Results

282.65
(-0.62%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2022Sept-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021

Gross Sales

39.68

38.28

34.71

33.56

31.92

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

39.68

38.28

34.71

33.56

31.92

Other Operating Income

0

0

0.18

0.2

0

Other Income

0.98

0.17

1.19

0.9

1.1

Total Income

40.67

38.46

36.08

34.65

33.02

Total Expenditure

31.57

29.58

28.12

26.43

25.04

PBIDT

9.1

8.87

7.95

8.22

7.98

Interest

0.01

0

0.02

0.05

0.01

PBDT

9.09

8.88

7.93

8.17

7.97

Depreciation

0.96

0.82

0.8

0.97

1.05

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.97

1.81

1.96

-0.19

1.84

Deferred Tax

-1.4

0.26

-0.54

-0.47

0.11

Reported Profit After Tax

7.57

5.99

5.7

7.85

4.96

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.57

5.99

5.7

7.85

4.96

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.57

5.99

5.7

7.85

4.96

EPS (Unit Curr.)

6.97

5.52

5.26

7.48

4.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

35

0

0

0

Equity

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

22.93

23.17

22.9

24.49

25

PBDTM(%)

22.9

23.19

22.84

24.34

24.96

PATM(%)

19.07

15.64

16.42

23.39

15.53

