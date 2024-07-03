Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹298.95
Prev. Close₹295.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹14.04
Day's High₹298.95
Day's Low₹281.5
52 Week's High₹417.95
52 Week's Low₹255
Book Value₹178.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)305.43
P/E13.62
EPS21.73
Divi. Yield1.52
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
198.72
177.41
154.84
150.06
Net Worth
209.57
188.26
165.69
160.91
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
88.27
90.97
110.17
114.84
yoy growth (%)
-2.97
-17.42
-4.07
227.8
Raw materials
-39.4
-41.09
-44.85
-50.58
As % of sales
44.64
45.16
40.71
44.04
Employee costs
-14.25
-14.3
-12.92
-12.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.83
14.67
29.86
30.25
Depreciation
-4.25
-4.32
-3.67
-3.21
Tax paid
-5.28
-2.47
-5.63
-6.63
Working capital
7.6
3.6
6.81
7.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.97
-17.42
-4.07
227.8
Op profit growth
23.59
-53.76
-0.85
360.94
EBIT growth
25.13
-50.08
-0.62
319.13
Net profit growth
11.11
-49.65
2.54
300.88
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
122.09
88.19
90.59
113.13
109.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0.05
Net Sales
122.09
88.19
90.59
113.13
109.21
Other Operating Income
0
0.67
0.93
2.16
1.27
Other Income
4.4
7.9
7.09
6.49
7.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Sushil Jain
Managing Director
Akshat Jain
Independent Director
Manisha Chamaria
Independent Director
Sanjay Gupta
Whole-time Director
SATYENDRA PAROOTHI
Independent Director
Arun Kumar Garg
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vishesh Chaturvedi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Indian Toners and Developers Limited (ITDL) was incorporated a Public Limited Company in 1990. It has 2 production units known by the names of Unit 1 and Unit 2. Unit 1 is located at Rampur, U.P. Unit 2 is located at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of compatible toners for use in laser printers, the new age digital machines, multi-function printers, analogue copiers as well as wide format printers and copiers. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. also offers premium quality colour toners for use in laser printers. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compatible Toners only.ITDL came onto the Indian business scenario as a pioneer in this highly technical field and since then has established itself firmly as the largest toner manufacturer and toner supplier in the domestic market with the single largest market share. The Company has a widespread distribution network with more than 115 distributors / 60 direct dealers present in every nook and corner of the country. It caters to more than 600 wholesalers, 1600 refillers and 40000 jobbers present in all parts of the country. The company installed a Pilot Plant during the year 2002-03. During the year 2006-07, a subsidiary formed by the name ITDL Imagetec Limited, started commercial production from April, 2009 in Siiarganj (Uttrakhand) with manufacturing capacityof 1200 MT. The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Florida (USA) with
The Indian Toners & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹281.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is ₹305.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is 13.62 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Toners & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is ₹255 and ₹417.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.64%, 3 Years at 18.25%, 1 Year at -7.30%, 6 Month at -1.78%, 3 Month at -1.04% and 1 Month at -3.55%.
