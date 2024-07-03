iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Share Price

281.5
(-4.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:13:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open298.95
  • Day's High298.95
  • 52 Wk High417.95
  • Prev. Close295.95
  • Day's Low281.5
  • 52 Wk Low 255
  • Turnover (lac)14.04
  • P/E13.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value178.53
  • EPS21.73
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)305.43
  • Div. Yield1.52
No Records Found

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

298.95

Prev. Close

295.95

Turnover(Lac.)

14.04

Day's High

298.95

Day's Low

281.5

52 Week's High

417.95

52 Week's Low

255

Book Value

178.53

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

305.43

P/E

13.62

EPS

21.73

Divi. Yield

1.52

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Corporate Action

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 4.5

Record Date: 15 Nov, 2023

arrow

9 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Jul, 2024

arrow

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM

06 Jan, 2025|02:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.25%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.25%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.03%

Non-Institutions: 30.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

198.72

177.41

154.84

150.06

Net Worth

209.57

188.26

165.69

160.91

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

88.27

90.97

110.17

114.84

yoy growth (%)

-2.97

-17.42

-4.07

227.8

Raw materials

-39.4

-41.09

-44.85

-50.58

As % of sales

44.64

45.16

40.71

44.04

Employee costs

-14.25

-14.3

-12.92

-12.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.83

14.67

29.86

30.25

Depreciation

-4.25

-4.32

-3.67

-3.21

Tax paid

-5.28

-2.47

-5.63

-6.63

Working capital

7.6

3.6

6.81

7.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.97

-17.42

-4.07

227.8

Op profit growth

23.59

-53.76

-0.85

360.94

EBIT growth

25.13

-50.08

-0.62

319.13

Net profit growth

11.11

-49.65

2.54

300.88

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

122.09

88.19

90.59

113.13

109.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0.05

Net Sales

122.09

88.19

90.59

113.13

109.21

Other Operating Income

0

0.67

0.93

2.16

1.27

Other Income

4.4

7.9

7.09

6.49

7.22

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Indian Toners & Developers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Sushil Jain

Managing Director

Akshat Jain

Independent Director

Manisha Chamaria

Independent Director

Sanjay Gupta

Whole-time Director

SATYENDRA PAROOTHI

Independent Director

Arun Kumar Garg

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vishesh Chaturvedi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indian Toners & Developers Ltd

Summary

Indian Toners and Developers Limited (ITDL) was incorporated a Public Limited Company in 1990. It has 2 production units known by the names of Unit 1 and Unit 2. Unit 1 is located at Rampur, U.P. Unit 2 is located at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of compatible toners for use in laser printers, the new age digital machines, multi-function printers, analogue copiers as well as wide format printers and copiers. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. also offers premium quality colour toners for use in laser printers. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compatible Toners only.ITDL came onto the Indian business scenario as a pioneer in this highly technical field and since then has established itself firmly as the largest toner manufacturer and toner supplier in the domestic market with the single largest market share. The Company has a widespread distribution network with more than 115 distributors / 60 direct dealers present in every nook and corner of the country. It caters to more than 600 wholesalers, 1600 refillers and 40000 jobbers present in all parts of the country. The company installed a Pilot Plant during the year 2002-03. During the year 2006-07, a subsidiary formed by the name ITDL Imagetec Limited, started commercial production from April, 2009 in Siiarganj (Uttrakhand) with manufacturing capacityof 1200 MT. The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Florida (USA) with
Company FAQs

What is the Indian Toners & Developers Ltd share price today?

The Indian Toners & Developers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹281.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is ₹305.43 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is 13.62 and 1.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indian Toners & Developers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is ₹255 and ₹417.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd?

Indian Toners & Developers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 19.64%, 3 Years at 18.25%, 1 Year at -7.30%, 6 Month at -1.78%, 3 Month at -1.04% and 1 Month at -3.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indian Toners & Developers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.25 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 30.72 %

