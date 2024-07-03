Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Summary

Indian Toners and Developers Limited (ITDL) was incorporated a Public Limited Company in 1990. It has 2 production units known by the names of Unit 1 and Unit 2. Unit 1 is located at Rampur, U.P. Unit 2 is located at Sitarganj, Uttarakhand. The Company is Indias largest manufacturer and exporter of compatible toners for use in laser printers, the new age digital machines, multi-function printers, analogue copiers as well as wide format printers and copiers. Indian Toners & Developers Ltd. also offers premium quality colour toners for use in laser printers. The Company is mainly engaged in the business of manufacturing of Compatible Toners only.ITDL came onto the Indian business scenario as a pioneer in this highly technical field and since then has established itself firmly as the largest toner manufacturer and toner supplier in the domestic market with the single largest market share. The Company has a widespread distribution network with more than 115 distributors / 60 direct dealers present in every nook and corner of the country. It caters to more than 600 wholesalers, 1600 refillers and 40000 jobbers present in all parts of the country. The company installed a Pilot Plant during the year 2002-03. During the year 2006-07, a subsidiary formed by the name ITDL Imagetec Limited, started commercial production from April, 2009 in Siiarganj (Uttrakhand) with manufacturing capacityof 1200 MT. The Company incorporated a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company in Florida (USA) with an investment of upto $2,50,000- only which was already made operational in 2018. Thereafter, the amalgamation of ITDL Imagetec Limited, a subsidiary company including four Group Companies with the Company was made effective on 25th August 2017 as per the Scheme of Amalgamation and accordingly all assets and liabilities of ITDL Imagetec Limited were transferred to the Company during year 2017-18.Employing highly automated and integrated German Plants, the Company has a manufacturing capacity to produce 4800 metric tons of toners per annum. The facility at Rampur has a capacity of 2400 metric tons of toner per annum, while the facility at Sitargunj has a capacity of 2400 metric tons of toner per annum, with a total of 9 Production lines: 8 production lines each, with 600 tons manufacturing capacity. 1 exclusive production line for R&D. The expansion of two lines (600 metric tons) each is in progress and has got completed by the end of December 2022.