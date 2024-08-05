|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|5 Aug 2024
|9 Jul 2024
|AGM 05/08/2024 Indian Toenrs & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limitged intimation for Book Closure for AGM to be held on 05.08.2024. (Letter attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.07.2024) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited outcome of 34th Annual General Meeting held today. (Letter attached) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has re-submitted to BSE Limited summary of proceedings of 34th Annual General Meeting held on 05.08.2024. (Letter attached). Reason for Delayed compliance: Due to technical/network problem which was beyond of our control, the summary of proceeding of AGM could not be uploaded on the same day i.e. within 12 hours of the event (AGM) in spite of our repeated efforts (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/08/2024)
