Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

284.4
(-3.90%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:42:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indian Toners & Developers Ltd

Indian Toners FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

18.83

14.67

29.86

30.25

Depreciation

-4.25

-4.32

-3.67

-3.21

Tax paid

-5.28

-2.47

-5.63

-6.63

Working capital

7.6

3.6

6.81

7.06

Other operating items

Operating

16.89

11.46

27.35

27.46

Capital expenditure

-0.15

10.31

10.53

45.27

Free cash flow

16.73

21.77

37.88

72.73

Equity raised

305.46

310.33

262.25

164.04

Investing

-24.76

13.53

16.56

31.72

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

3.94

0

Net in cash

297.43

345.64

320.65

268.5

