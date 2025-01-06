Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
18.83
14.67
29.86
30.25
Depreciation
-4.25
-4.32
-3.67
-3.21
Tax paid
-5.28
-2.47
-5.63
-6.63
Working capital
7.6
3.6
6.81
7.06
Other operating items
Operating
16.89
11.46
27.35
27.46
Capital expenditure
-0.15
10.31
10.53
45.27
Free cash flow
16.73
21.77
37.88
72.73
Equity raised
305.46
310.33
262.25
164.04
Investing
-24.76
13.53
16.56
31.72
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
3.94
0
Net in cash
297.43
345.64
320.65
268.5
