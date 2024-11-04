iifl-logo-icon 1
Indian Toners & Developers Ltd Board Meeting

Indian Toners CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202418 Oct 2024
INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (Letter attached) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024 alongwith Limited Review Report. (Letter attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting20 Aug 202413 Aug 2024
INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company. (Letter attached) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited outcome of Board Meeting held on 20.08.2024. (Letter attached) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited letter reg. fixing of record date for buyback of shares. (Letter attached) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Letter attached)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. (Letter attached) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 alongwith Auditors Report for the same period and Declaration. (Letter attched) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.05.2024. (Letter attached) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
INDIAN TONERS & DEVELOPERS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING FOR CONSIDERATION & APPROVAL OF THIRD QUARTER UN AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 alongwith Limited Review Report of even date. (Letter attached) Indian Toners & Developers Limited has submitted to BSE Limited outcome of Board Meeting held on 09.02.2024. (Letter attached) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

