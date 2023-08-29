1:1 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, INDO US BIO-TECH LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE INDO US BIO-TECH LIMITED (541304) RECORD DATE 29.08.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 1 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.10/- each for every 1 (One) existing Equity Share of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 29/08/2023 DR-602/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market lot of INDO US BIO-TECH LIMITED (541304) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, August 29, 2023: Scrip Code 541304 Scrip Name INDO US BIO-TECH LIMITED Current Market Lot 500 Revised Market Lot 1000 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 22.08.2023)