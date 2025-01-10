Indra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.94
-12.81
-11.83
-11.56
Net Worth
-6.46
-6.33
-5.35
-5.08
Minority Interest
Debt
2.96
12.82
16.68
16.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.77
0.17
0.33
Total Liabilities
-3.5
7.26
11.5
11.98
Fixed Assets
0
13.87
14.55
15.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.04
0.1
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-3.54
-6.74
-3.23
-3.42
Inventories
1.63
2.03
2.15
2.05
Inventory Days
232.58
Sundry Debtors
1.25
1.72
2.3
3.16
Debtor Days
358.51
Other Current Assets
0.23
1.73
1.68
1.52
Sundry Creditors
-4.31
-7.56
-8.37
-9.26
Creditor Days
1,050.58
Other Current Liabilities
-2.34
-4.66
-0.99
-0.89
Cash
0.04
0.07
0.08
0.12
Total Assets
-3.5
7.24
11.5
11.98
