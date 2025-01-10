iifl-logo-icon 1
Indra Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

8.06
(1.90%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.94

-12.81

-11.83

-11.56

Net Worth

-6.46

-6.33

-5.35

-5.08

Minority Interest

Debt

2.96

12.82

16.68

16.73

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.77

0.17

0.33

Total Liabilities

-3.5

7.26

11.5

11.98

Fixed Assets

0

13.87

14.55

15.26

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.04

0.1

0.02

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-3.54

-6.74

-3.23

-3.42

Inventories

1.63

2.03

2.15

2.05

Inventory Days

232.58

Sundry Debtors

1.25

1.72

2.3

3.16

Debtor Days

358.51

Other Current Assets

0.23

1.73

1.68

1.52

Sundry Creditors

-4.31

-7.56

-8.37

-9.26

Creditor Days

1,050.58

Other Current Liabilities

-2.34

-4.66

-0.99

-0.89

Cash

0.04

0.07

0.08

0.12

Total Assets

-3.5

7.24

11.5

11.98

