SectorFertilizers
Open₹8.07
Prev. Close₹8.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.41
Day's High₹8.07
Day's Low₹8.07
52 Week's High₹20.14
52 Week's Low₹5.88
Book Value₹-10.35
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.23
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.48
6.48
6.48
6.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-12.94
-12.81
-11.83
-11.56
Net Worth
-6.46
-6.33
-5.35
-5.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.21
10.92
32.05
33.32
yoy growth (%)
-70.55
-65.91
-3.82
-2.44
Raw materials
-1.29
-7.77
-25.32
-23.98
As % of sales
40.24
71.13
79.02
71.95
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.19
-1.07
-1.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.31
2.26
-1.77
-0.62
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.79
-0.97
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.97
-0.82
0.35
0.03
Working capital
-2.17
-13.83
-0.87
-0.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-70.55
-65.91
-3.82
-2.44
Op profit growth
-94.42
-281.54
-49.11
6.07
EBIT growth
-120.55
203.55
-41.17
-39.93
Net profit growth
-328.03
-201.74
141.7
-10,805.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
FACT
973.2
|0
|62,973.04
|11.18
|0.1
|1,448.63
|20.14
Coromandel International Ltd
COROMANDEL
1,958.4
|39.02
|57,698.78
|695.86
|0.31
|7,432.31
|347.89
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd
CHAMBLFERT
500.2
|12.99
|20,040.63
|500.42
|1.5
|4,346.18
|202.24
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd
RCF
180.6
|53.43
|9,963.52
|78.6
|0.69
|4,289.56
|83.96
Paradeep Phosphates Ltd
PARADEEP
120.55
|27.09
|9,827.36
|227.46
|0.41
|3,843.84
|46.12
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Virendra Kumar Jain
Director
Astha Devi Jain
Independent Director
Suresh Joshi
Independent Director
Deepak Kothari
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prakhar Singh Taunk
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Indra Industries Ltd
Summary
Indra Industries Limited (Formerly known as Indra Organic Limited) was incorporated on September 21, 1984. The Company name got changed to Indra Industries Limited on March 28, 2011. Indra Industries are the leading manufacturer of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer with a production capacity of 1,20,000 MT annually. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing and sale of Fertilizers and Polymers. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Badnawar, Dist. Dhar, M.P.The Company has played a significant role in the betterment of farmers and the agricultural sector across India. It partner with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. Indra enables agricultural self-sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilizers that are both affordable and effective. The Company makes commitment to effective utilization of resources and innovative initiatives for the well-being of the farming community.Looking to the growth in infrastructure and fertilizer industry , the Company has diversified into polymers, manufacturing HDPE & PP woven sack bags catering to sectors like Cement, Fertilizers etc. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Dewas, M.P. The production capacity of the plant is 3000 MT annually.
The Indra Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.07 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indra Industries Ltd is ₹5.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Indra Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indra Industries Ltd is ₹5.88 and ₹20.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Indra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.69%, 3 Years at 31.01%, 1 Year at 15.10%, 6 Month at -54.85%, 3 Month at -24.50% and 1 Month at -15.93%.
