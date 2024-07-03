iifl-logo-icon 1
Indra Industries Ltd Share Price

8.07
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.07
  • Day's High8.07
  • 52 Wk High20.14
  • Prev. Close8.23
  • Day's Low8.07
  • 52 Wk Low 5.88
  • Turnover (lac)0.41
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-10.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.23
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Indra Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Indra Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Indra Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Indra Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.08%

Non-Promoter- 99.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Indra Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.48

6.48

6.48

6.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-12.94

-12.81

-11.83

-11.56

Net Worth

-6.46

-6.33

-5.35

-5.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.21

10.92

32.05

33.32

yoy growth (%)

-70.55

-65.91

-3.82

-2.44

Raw materials

-1.29

-7.77

-25.32

-23.98

As % of sales

40.24

71.13

79.02

71.95

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.19

-1.07

-1.27

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.31

2.26

-1.77

-0.62

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.79

-0.97

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.97

-0.82

0.35

0.03

Working capital

-2.17

-13.83

-0.87

-0.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-70.55

-65.91

-3.82

-2.44

Op profit growth

-94.42

-281.54

-49.11

6.07

EBIT growth

-120.55

203.55

-41.17

-39.93

Net profit growth

-328.03

-201.74

141.7

-10,805.82

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Indra Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd

FACT

973.2

062,973.0411.180.11,448.6320.14

Coromandel International Ltd

COROMANDEL

1,958.4

39.0257,698.78695.860.317,432.31347.89

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd

CHAMBLFERT

500.2

12.9920,040.63500.421.54,346.18202.24

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd

RCF

180.6

53.439,963.5278.60.694,289.5683.96

Paradeep Phosphates Ltd

PARADEEP

120.55

27.099,827.36227.460.413,843.8446.12

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Indra Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Virendra Kumar Jain

Director

Astha Devi Jain

Independent Director

Suresh Joshi

Independent Director

Deepak Kothari

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prakhar Singh Taunk

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Indra Industries Ltd

Summary

Indra Industries Limited (Formerly known as Indra Organic Limited) was incorporated on September 21, 1984. The Company name got changed to Indra Industries Limited on March 28, 2011. Indra Industries are the leading manufacturer of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer with a production capacity of 1,20,000 MT annually. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing and sale of Fertilizers and Polymers. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Badnawar, Dist. Dhar, M.P.The Company has played a significant role in the betterment of farmers and the agricultural sector across India. It partner with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. Indra enables agricultural self-sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilizers that are both affordable and effective. The Company makes commitment to effective utilization of resources and innovative initiatives for the well-being of the farming community.Looking to the growth in infrastructure and fertilizer industry , the Company has diversified into polymers, manufacturing HDPE & PP woven sack bags catering to sectors like Cement, Fertilizers etc. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Dewas, M.P. The production capacity of the plant is 3000 MT annually.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Indra Industries Ltd share price today?

The Indra Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.07 today.

What is the Market Cap of Indra Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Indra Industries Ltd is ₹5.23 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Indra Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Indra Industries Ltd is 0 and -0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Indra Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Indra Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Indra Industries Ltd is ₹5.88 and ₹20.14 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Indra Industries Ltd?

Indra Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 5.69%, 3 Years at 31.01%, 1 Year at 15.10%, 6 Month at -54.85%, 3 Month at -24.50% and 1 Month at -15.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Indra Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Indra Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 99.92 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

