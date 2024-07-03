Summary

Indra Industries Limited (Formerly known as Indra Organic Limited) was incorporated on September 21, 1984. The Company name got changed to Indra Industries Limited on March 28, 2011. Indra Industries are the leading manufacturer of Single Super Phosphate (SSP) fertilizer with a production capacity of 1,20,000 MT annually. The Company is primarily involved in manufacturing and sale of Fertilizers and Polymers. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Badnawar, Dist. Dhar, M.P.The Company has played a significant role in the betterment of farmers and the agricultural sector across India. It partner with Indian farmers for progress and prosperity. Indra enables agricultural self-sufficiency and economic independence by providing fertilizers that are both affordable and effective. The Company makes commitment to effective utilization of resources and innovative initiatives for the well-being of the farming community.Looking to the growth in infrastructure and fertilizer industry , the Company has diversified into polymers, manufacturing HDPE & PP woven sack bags catering to sectors like Cement, Fertilizers etc. The state of art manufacturing facility is situated in Dewas, M.P. The production capacity of the plant is 3000 MT annually.

