|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited (Formerly Known As Indra Industries Limited) held on today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|20 Sep 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Ltd at their meeting held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and approve Appointment of CS Sweety Purohit., as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Ltd at their meeting held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Change The Name Of The Company From Indra Industries Limited To Bluegod Entertainment Limited Or Any Other Name Subject To Approval Of Ministry Of Corporate Affairs And Any Other Regulatory Authorities
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and. 2. Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, 01st August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor of M/s M K Samdani & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct Postal Ballot Process. 2. Considered and approved the following agendas of postal ballot notice: 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amend the Capital clause in the Memorandum of Association & Articles of Association of the Company. 2. To Change object clause of the company subject to approval Ministry of corporate affairs and any other regulatory authorities. 3. To Appoint Nitin Ashok Kumar Khanna As Managing Director of the Company Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Jun 2024
|29 Jun 2024
|1. Consider and approve to file application in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of Re-Classification Of Persons Belonging To The Category Of Promoter /Promoter Group To The Public Category 2. To change the name of the company from Indra Industries Limited to the Following name subject to approval of Shareholders, Ministry of corporate affairs and any other regulatory authorities. 1. Frame Shift Media Limited 2. Grandview Pictures Limited 3. Blue God Studios Limited
|Board Meeting
|5 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Director & KMP / Change In Management
|Board Meeting
|8 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Appointment and Resignation of Director / Change in Management
|Board Meeting
|30 Apr 2024
|22 Apr 2024
|Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.04.2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Audited Financial results for the quarter as well as year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Apr 2024
|29 Apr 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 29th April, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial results of the Company for the quarter as well as nine months ended 31st December 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, i.e. Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, has inter alia considered and approved following matters: 1. Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Segment and Limited Review Report thereon. 2. Other routine businesses with the permission of Chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.