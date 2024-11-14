Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Outcome of the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Bluegod Entertainment Limited (Formerly Known As Indra Industries Limited) held on today i.e. Thursday, 14th November, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 20 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Ltd at their meeting held on Friday, 20th September, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Consider and approve Appointment of CS Sweety Purohit., as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company.

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

This is to inform you that pursuant to the relevant circulars issued by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) issued from time to time, the 40th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Saturday, 28th September, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. IST though video conference (VC)/ other audio visual means (OAVM) at the venue deemed to be at the registered office of the Company

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Ltd at their meeting held on Thursday, 05th September, 2024 has interalia considered and approved the following: 1. Change The Name Of The Company From Indra Industries Limited To Bluegod Entertainment Limited Or Any Other Name Subject To Approval Of Ministry Of Corporate Affairs And Any Other Regulatory Authorities

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 14th August 2024 to transact the following business: 1. To consider approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Limited at their meeting held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. To consider, approve & take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the listing Regulation and. 2. Considered and appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor, of M/s M k Samdani & Co. as secretarial auditor of the Company for the year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of Indra Industries Limited at their meeting held on Thursday, 01st August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following: 1. Appointed Ms. Megha Samdani, proprietor of M/s M K Samdani & Co. as scrutinizer to conduct Postal Ballot Process. 2. Considered and approved the following agendas of postal ballot notice: 1. To increase the Authorized Share Capital of the Company and amend the Capital clause in the Memorandum of Association & Articles of Association of the Company. 2. To Change object clause of the company subject to approval Ministry of corporate affairs and any other regulatory authorities. 3. To Appoint Nitin Ashok Kumar Khanna As Managing Director of the Company Revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Jun 2024 29 Jun 2024

1. Consider and approve to file application in Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) of Re-Classification Of Persons Belonging To The Category Of Promoter /Promoter Group To The Public Category 2. To change the name of the company from Indra Industries Limited to the Following name subject to approval of Shareholders, Ministry of corporate affairs and any other regulatory authorities. 1. Frame Shift Media Limited 2. Grandview Pictures Limited 3. Blue God Studios Limited

Board Meeting 5 Jun 2024 5 Jun 2024

Board Meeting Outcome for Resignation Of Director & KMP / Change In Management

Board Meeting 8 May 2024 8 May 2024

Appointment and Resignation of Director / Change in Management

Board Meeting 30 Apr 2024 22 Apr 2024

Indra Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 30.04.2024 pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, 30th April, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Audited Financial results for the quarter as well as year ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.04.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Apr 2024 29 Apr 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 29th April, 2024 pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024