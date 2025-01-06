Indra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.31
2.26
-1.77
-0.62
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.79
-0.97
-0.97
Tax paid
-1.97
-0.82
0.35
0.03
Working capital
-2.17
-13.83
-0.87
-0.54
Other operating items
Operating
-6.17
-13.18
-3.27
-2.09
Capital expenditure
0.16
-3.49
0.01
0.07
Free cash flow
-6
-16.67
-3.26
-2.01
Equity raised
-16.53
-12.55
-2.84
-1.66
Investing
0.01
-0.17
-0.13
0
Financing
27.84
10.54
21.45
13.26
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.3
-18.85
15.21
9.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.