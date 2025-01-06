iifl-logo-icon 1
Indra Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

8.07
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:32:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Indra Industries Ltd

Indra Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.31

2.26

-1.77

-0.62

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.79

-0.97

-0.97

Tax paid

-1.97

-0.82

0.35

0.03

Working capital

-2.17

-13.83

-0.87

-0.54

Other operating items

Operating

-6.17

-13.18

-3.27

-2.09

Capital expenditure

0.16

-3.49

0.01

0.07

Free cash flow

-6

-16.67

-3.26

-2.01

Equity raised

-16.53

-12.55

-2.84

-1.66

Investing

0.01

-0.17

-0.13

0

Financing

27.84

10.54

21.45

13.26

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

5.3

-18.85

15.21

9.57

QUICKLINKS FOR Indra Industries Ltd

