Indra Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.91
(-1.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:53:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.21

10.92

32.05

33.32

yoy growth (%)

-70.55

-65.91

-3.82

-2.44

Raw materials

-1.29

-7.77

-25.32

-23.98

As % of sales

40.24

71.13

79.02

71.95

Employee costs

-0.9

-1.19

-1.07

-1.27

As % of sales

28.1

10.89

3.35

3.81

Other costs

-1.18

-4.94

-4

-4.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

36.81

45.27

12.49

14.53

Operating profit

-0.16

-2.98

1.64

3.23

OPM

-5.16

-27.3

5.12

9.69

Depreciation

-0.71

-0.79

-0.97

-0.97

Interest expense

-0.4

-2.15

-3.23

-3.1

Other income

-0.02

8.2

0.79

0.22

Profit before tax

-1.31

2.26

-1.77

-0.62

Taxes

-1.97

-0.82

0.35

0.03

Tax rate

149.97

-36.35

-20.09

-5.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-3.29

1.44

-1.41

-0.58

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-3.29

1.44

-1.41

-0.58

yoy growth (%)

-328.03

-201.74

141.7

-10,805.82

NPM

-102.33

13.21

-4.42

-1.76

