|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.21
10.92
32.05
33.32
yoy growth (%)
-70.55
-65.91
-3.82
-2.44
Raw materials
-1.29
-7.77
-25.32
-23.98
As % of sales
40.24
71.13
79.02
71.95
Employee costs
-0.9
-1.19
-1.07
-1.27
As % of sales
28.1
10.89
3.35
3.81
Other costs
-1.18
-4.94
-4
-4.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
36.81
45.27
12.49
14.53
Operating profit
-0.16
-2.98
1.64
3.23
OPM
-5.16
-27.3
5.12
9.69
Depreciation
-0.71
-0.79
-0.97
-0.97
Interest expense
-0.4
-2.15
-3.23
-3.1
Other income
-0.02
8.2
0.79
0.22
Profit before tax
-1.31
2.26
-1.77
-0.62
Taxes
-1.97
-0.82
0.35
0.03
Tax rate
149.97
-36.35
-20.09
-5.45
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-3.29
1.44
-1.41
-0.58
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-3.29
1.44
-1.41
-0.58
yoy growth (%)
-328.03
-201.74
141.7
-10,805.82
NPM
-102.33
13.21
-4.42
-1.76
