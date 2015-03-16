iifl-logo-icon 1
Inhouse Productions Ltd Balance Sheet

Mar 16, 2015

FINANCIALS

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Reserves

-9.95

-9.95

-9.95

-9.17

Net Worth

-1.52

-1.52

-1.52

-0.74

Minority Interest

Debt

1.52

1.52

1.52

0.37

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

4.44

4.44

4.44

-0.37

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0.3

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0

0

0

-2.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0.04

Debtor Days

86.43

Other Current Assets

0

0

0

3.15

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-1.19

Creditor Days

2,571.29

Other Current Liabilities

0

0

0

-4.51

Cash

0

0

0.01

0.06

Total Assets

0

0

0.01

-0.36

No Record Found

