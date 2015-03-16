Inhouse Productions Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Reserves
-9.95
-9.95
-9.95
-9.17
Net Worth
-1.52
-1.52
-1.52
-0.74
Minority Interest
Debt
1.52
1.52
1.52
0.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
4.44
4.44
4.44
-0.37
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0
0
0
-2.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0.04
Debtor Days
86.43
Other Current Assets
0
0
0
3.15
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-1.19
Creditor Days
2,571.29
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
0
-4.51
Cash
0
0
0.01
0.06
Total Assets
0
0
0.01
-0.36
