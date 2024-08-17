iifl-logo-icon 1
Inhouse Productions Ltd Share Price

4.72
(-1.87%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Inhouse Productions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

4.72

Prev. Close

4.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

4.72

Day's Low

4.72

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-10.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.24

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Inhouse Productions Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Inhouse Productions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Inhouse Productions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:36 AM
Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.74%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.74%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.25%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inhouse Productions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2014

Equity Capital

4.75

4.75

4.75

4.75

Preference Capital

3.68

3.68

3.68

3.68

Reserves

-9.95

-9.95

-9.95

-9.17

Net Worth

-1.52

-1.52

-1.52

-0.74

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.16

0.49

7.77

7.86

yoy growth (%)

-65.68

-93.67

-1.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.07

-0.8

-0.77

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.55

-0.84

-0.39

0.16

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-6.76

0.64

-1.28

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-65.68

-93.67

-1.07

Op profit growth

872.35

101.66

-359.78

EBIT growth

1,517.41

117.65

-139.05

Net profit growth

1,507.89

115.1

-381.53

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008Mar-2007Mar-2006

Gross Sales

13.56

23.61

26.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.56

23.61

26.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.28

0.28

Inhouse Productions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Inhouse Productions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ajay Shanghavi

Director

Satyen Gandhi

Director

Rameshwar Nath Kaushik

Director

S Ravindran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inhouse Productions Ltd

Summary

Incorporated on 15 Jun.93, Vans Information & Investor Services (VISL) was promoted by Harsha Bhatkal, Popular Prakasham, Anant Gawande, Vinayak Gawande and Dilip Muzumdar. It was later renamed Vans Information during the year 2000-2001.The company is in the business of information and data dissemination. The company offers many products and services : VANS-COM: 1.0 (a broadbased electronic business database containing comprehensive data on industries, infrastructure, economy, money, banking, finance, companies, capital market, etc, which is updated every month), Snapshot (which gives a snapshot view, with a weekly update of current developments and includes timely information on primary issues, capital market, economy, industry and companies), Industry Dossiers, (which covers in-depth studies on various industries and sectors) and Financial Express & Investment Week (the most widely read business publication which contains important information on companies, industries, countries, people and topics).The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to finance its project of acquisition of Vans Communications and also to set up a chain of Finmarts -- investor information shops.The compaany also has a wholly owned subsidiary-Vans Communications Private Limited.Its Finmarts at Tardeo and Mahim began trial functioning with limited service and the Finmarts at Kalbadevi, Bandra, Delhi and Kolkata are being commissioned. During the financial year 1995-96 the company began full fle
QUICKLINKS FOR Inhouse Productions Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

