Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹4.72
Prev. Close₹4.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹4.72
Day's Low₹4.72
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-10.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.24
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2014
Equity Capital
4.75
4.75
4.75
4.75
Preference Capital
3.68
3.68
3.68
3.68
Reserves
-9.95
-9.95
-9.95
-9.17
Net Worth
-1.52
-1.52
-1.52
-0.74
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.16
0.49
7.77
7.86
yoy growth (%)
-65.68
-93.67
-1.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.07
-0.8
-0.77
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.55
-0.84
-0.39
0.16
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-6.76
0.64
-1.28
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-65.68
-93.67
-1.07
Op profit growth
872.35
101.66
-359.78
EBIT growth
1,517.41
117.65
-139.05
Net profit growth
1,507.89
115.1
-381.53
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
|Mar-2006
Gross Sales
13.56
23.61
26.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.56
23.61
26.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.28
0.28
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ajay Shanghavi
Director
Satyen Gandhi
Director
Rameshwar Nath Kaushik
Director
S Ravindran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inhouse Productions Ltd
Summary
Incorporated on 15 Jun.93, Vans Information & Investor Services (VISL) was promoted by Harsha Bhatkal, Popular Prakasham, Anant Gawande, Vinayak Gawande and Dilip Muzumdar. It was later renamed Vans Information during the year 2000-2001.The company is in the business of information and data dissemination. The company offers many products and services : VANS-COM: 1.0 (a broadbased electronic business database containing comprehensive data on industries, infrastructure, economy, money, banking, finance, companies, capital market, etc, which is updated every month), Snapshot (which gives a snapshot view, with a weekly update of current developments and includes timely information on primary issues, capital market, economy, industry and companies), Industry Dossiers, (which covers in-depth studies on various industries and sectors) and Financial Express & Investment Week (the most widely read business publication which contains important information on companies, industries, countries, people and topics).The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to finance its project of acquisition of Vans Communications and also to set up a chain of Finmarts -- investor information shops.The compaany also has a wholly owned subsidiary-Vans Communications Private Limited.Its Finmarts at Tardeo and Mahim began trial functioning with limited service and the Finmarts at Kalbadevi, Bandra, Delhi and Kolkata are being commissioned. During the financial year 1995-96 the company began full fle
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.