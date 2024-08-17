Summary

Incorporated on 15 Jun.93, Vans Information & Investor Services (VISL) was promoted by Harsha Bhatkal, Popular Prakasham, Anant Gawande, Vinayak Gawande and Dilip Muzumdar. It was later renamed Vans Information during the year 2000-2001.The company is in the business of information and data dissemination. The company offers many products and services : VANS-COM: 1.0 (a broadbased electronic business database containing comprehensive data on industries, infrastructure, economy, money, banking, finance, companies, capital market, etc, which is updated every month), Snapshot (which gives a snapshot view, with a weekly update of current developments and includes timely information on primary issues, capital market, economy, industry and companies), Industry Dossiers, (which covers in-depth studies on various industries and sectors) and Financial Express & Investment Week (the most widely read business publication which contains important information on companies, industries, countries, people and topics).The company came out with a public issue in Aug.94 to finance its project of acquisition of Vans Communications and also to set up a chain of Finmarts -- investor information shops.The compaany also has a wholly owned subsidiary-Vans Communications Private Limited.Its Finmarts at Tardeo and Mahim began trial functioning with limited service and the Finmarts at Kalbadevi, Bandra, Delhi and Kolkata are being commissioned. During the financial year 1995-96 the company began full fle

