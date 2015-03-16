iifl-logo-icon 1
Inhouse Productions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

4.72
(-1.87%)
Mar 16, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Inhouse Productions Ltd

Inhouse Productions Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-13.55

-0.84

-0.39

0.16

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-6.76

0.64

-1.28

Other operating items

Operating

-20.35

-0.25

-1.74

Capital expenditure

-0.07

0.01

-0.55

Free cash flow

-20.42

-0.24

-2.29

Equity raised

8.77

10.46

11.25

Investing

-0.36

0

0

Financing

0.74

-0.54

10.17

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-11.27

9.68

19.13

