Inhouse Productions Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-13.55
-0.84
-0.39
0.16
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-6.76
0.64
-1.28
Other operating items
Operating
-20.35
-0.25
-1.74
Capital expenditure
-0.07
0.01
-0.55
Free cash flow
-20.42
-0.24
-2.29
Equity raised
8.77
10.46
11.25
Investing
-0.36
0
0
Financing
0.74
-0.54
10.17
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-11.27
9.68
19.13
