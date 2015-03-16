iifl-logo-icon 1
Inhouse Productions Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.72
(-1.87%)
Mar 16, 2015

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0.16

0.49

7.77

7.86

yoy growth (%)

-65.68

-93.67

-1.07

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.07

-0.8

-0.77

As % of sales

6.35

15.03

10.31

9.8

Other costs

-13.71

-1.81

-7.66

-6.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

8,117.52

368.09

98.57

86.8

Operating profit

-13.55

-1.39

-0.69

0.26

OPM

-8,023.87

-283.13

-8.88

3.38

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.04

-0.06

-0.09

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.81

Other income

0.04

0.6

0.37

0.81

Profit before tax

-13.55

-0.84

-0.39

0.16

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

0

-17.72

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-13.55

-0.84

-0.39

0.13

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-13.55

-0.84

-0.39

0.13

yoy growth (%)

1,507.89

115.1

-381.53

NPM

-8,024.46

-171.23

-5.03

1.77

