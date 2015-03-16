Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0.16
0.49
7.77
7.86
yoy growth (%)
-65.68
-93.67
-1.07
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.07
-0.8
-0.77
As % of sales
6.35
15.03
10.31
9.8
Other costs
-13.71
-1.81
-7.66
-6.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
8,117.52
368.09
98.57
86.8
Operating profit
-13.55
-1.39
-0.69
0.26
OPM
-8,023.87
-283.13
-8.88
3.38
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.04
-0.06
-0.09
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.81
Other income
0.04
0.6
0.37
0.81
Profit before tax
-13.55
-0.84
-0.39
0.16
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0
0
0
-17.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-13.55
-0.84
-0.39
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-13.55
-0.84
-0.39
0.13
yoy growth (%)
1,507.89
115.1
-381.53
NPM
-8,024.46
-171.23
-5.03
1.77
